5 Things to Do: Outdoor movie, concerts and a big festival in Kendall County this weekend

Go to “Movies Under the Stars” at Venue 1012 in Oswego (Thursday, July 17): Enjoy a free outdoor movie screening of “Transformers: One” starting at 8:30 p.m. This is a popular summer event for families. Attend the “Fox Valley Orchestra presents ‘John Williams the GOAT’” in Aurora (Sunday, July 20): While technically in Aurora, it’s very close to Oswego and a great cultural offering. The concert, which celebrates the music of movie score composer John Williams, starts at 3 p.m. at Crimi Auditorium. Enjoy “CABCAB Concert + Wine Fest” at Arranmore Farm + Polo Club in Oswego (Saturday, July 19): This event features a concert and wine festival, offering a sophisticated outdoor experience. This year’s theme is “90s Mixtape.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more details, click here. Attend Yorkville River Fest (Saturday, July 19): This is a major event in Yorkville, offering a full day of live music, a craft beer tasting and family activities from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Family activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. include “Oz’s Emerald City Experiments,” “Berk Dragon Academy,” and character meet & greets. Explore the Kendall County Forest Preserves (Daily): Kendall County has several beautiful forest preserves like Hoover Forest Preserve near Yorkville. These preserves offer opportunities for hiking, nature observation, and enjoying the outdoors. Check the Kendall County Forest Preserve District website for maps and details.

