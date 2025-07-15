5 Things to Do: ‘Voyage en France’ at Cantigny, Premier5 Card Show in Wheaton this weekend in DuPage County

- “Rendezvous: Splendor of Versailles” at Cantigny Park (Saturday, July 19, Wheaton): This 21+ event transforms Cantigny’s gardens into a lavish re-creation of Versailles’ opulence, featuring entertainment including string music, aerialists, burlesque, a live band, and roaming performers. Dress to impress in your most lavish gold ensemble! The event runs from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
- “Voyage en France” at Cantigny Park (Sunday, July 20, Wheaton): Following the “Rendezvous,” Cantigny Park continues its French theme with a family-friendly event. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., immerse yourself in French culture with a French Market, “En Plein Air” artists, musical performances, Can-can, and Ballet dancers throughout the park.
- Dog Admission Day at The Morton Arboretum (Sunday, July 20, Lisle): Bring your furry friend to explore the Arboretum’s 16 miles of trails! This is one of the designated days where dogs not designated as service animals are allowed on the grounds. Dog admission is $5 per dog, in addition to regular human admission.
- “Little Sprouts Gardening - Peachy Peaches” at Lyman Woods (Saturday, July 19, Downers Grove): Join the Downers Grove Park District’s interactive early childhood gardening class in the newly renovated children’s garden. Learn how to grow, harvest and prepare easy meals with a special featured fruit or vegetable. This class runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Click here for more information.
- Premier5 Card Shows at DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds (Saturday, July 19, Wheaton): If you’re a collector of sports cards or other trading cards, check out the Premier5 Card Shows from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.
The Scene