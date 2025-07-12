Trendy restaurants, eclectic boutiques make downtown Aurora an entertainment destination

Downtown Aurora is full of timeless entertainment and new dining opportunities for visitors to explore. (Photo provided by Enjoy Aurora)

There’s nothing more energizing when a community’s downtown soars with activity, from family outings to couples on dates to friends shopping or laughing over drinks.

You’ll find that and more in Aurora.

The city’s downtown is home to an eclectic mix of restaurants, boutiques and world-class entertainment. The variety is as rich as the stories behind each establishment—many of which are locally owned, bringing a personal touch and hometown flavors to every dish.

There are so many ways to enjoy downtown Aurora. The cultural scene is prolific with The Venue, a music venue/listening room in downtown Aurora and the Aurora Civic Center Authority that includes the Paramount Theatre, Stolp Island Theatre, Copley Theatre and RiverEdge Park.

For over 100 years, the historic Paramount Theatre has gone through many acts of its own. Today, it is home to a wide variety of locally produced award-winning Broadway Series show favorites. This popular vibrant venue touches theatre goers from all over the Fox River area and beyond who don’t want to miss a performance.

You’ll find even more musical entertainment at RiverEdge Park that’s enhanced with the backdrop of the sparkling Fox River. In winter, gather friends and family and visit the Christkindlmarket for cherished old world-style holiday traditions.

The Christkindlmarket, sister to the attraction in Chicago, returns to Aurora to add its magic to the holiday season. (Photo provided by Eric James Walsh)

You can also enjoy fun with pinball, classics, rhythm and fighting games at Superjumbo/Yetee Station Arcade. The 8,000 sq. ft. Rec Haus offers upscale social entertainment and Society 57 on the second floor offers stunning views of the Fox River. It’s more than a bar - enjoy bocce, shuffleboard, pool, darts, pinball, skeeball and more. With these retro-style games areas, it’s become a playground for young adults and families alike.

Shopping in downtown Aurora offers unique options and choices, such as Undisputed Vintage, Warehouse 55 and Nide Jardin.

The Wychwood House Boutique + Cocktail Bar on River Street successfully blends both and does a fantastic job with double duties. Owner Shannon Gutierrez exudes the enthusiasm of championing small businesses and encouraging everyone to shop local. She embraces entrepreneurship.

“I actually started with my very first market at my house on Wychwood Drive on the west side of Aurora in May of 2017,” Gutierrez said. “I got the keys for my first brick and mortar location on Downer Place in downtown Aurora in May of 2018 and then moved to our current location with the cocktail bar in May of 2021. So as you can see, May is a very special month in the life of Wychwood House. We are celebrating our 8 years in business and currently three years with our cocktail bar.”

Owner Shannon Gutierrez of Wyckwood House in Aurora. (Photo provided by Shannon Gutierrez)

The boutique is filled with specially curated chic fashions, accessories, jewelry and gifts like candles, barware and home decor; plus so many other special items to make a gift recipient happy. The cocktail bar offers The Wychwood, a signature cocktail, plus numerous choices of wine, beer, mocktails and specialty coffee drinks.

“I am so grateful for the amazing guests that love to come into Wychwood for some retail therapy and/or to enjoy a handcrafted cocktail in a beautiful and peaceful environment,” Gutierrez said.

The downtown Aurora dining scene, according to James Cardis, Director of Marketing, Aurora Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, is filled with something for every taste.

You’ll find Two Brothers Roundhouse; JH Hospitality (Leilani Asian Fusion, Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria, Touche French Creole); Craft Urban; Dapper Brews Coffee; and Foreign Exchange Brewing.

Leilani Asian Fusion (Ulysses Arriaga)

Find your own particular appetite quenchers and vibe with local craft beers on tap, a diversity of menu favorites and frequent live music nights.

Whether you’re in search of a night out, a taste of local flavor, or just a place to relax and enjoy the Fox River breeze, downtown Aurora has become the place to be. And with more projects in the pipeline, the best may be yet to come.