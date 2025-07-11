Batavia’s Windmill City Fest kicks off Friday

Patrons walk along the midway area of Batavia's Windmill City Festival in this Shaw Local file photo. (Sandy Bressner photo)

Downtown Batavia comes alive this weekend as the much-anticipated Windmill City Festival returns for its 2025 edition.

Kicking off Friday, July 11, and running through Sunday, July 13, the annual festival promises three days of vibrant community celebration along the scenic Batavia Riverwalk.

The three-day festival will showcase live music on the Main Stage at the Peg Bond Center from The Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute and Sixteen Candles, an 80s tribute on Friday; acoustic duo Liz & Hala, Libido Funk Circus and Radio Gaga, a tribute to Queen on Saturday; and Totally Taylor, a Taylor Swift tribute, and The Simple Remedy, a country, Americana and soul originals and cover songs, on Sunday.

The young and young at heart can find thrills with carnival rides, a golf challenge, scavenger hunt, football toss, friendship bracelet-making craft and sidewalk chalk competition.

What would a festival be without food and beverages? Vendors include Billy Bricks Pizza, Cousins Maine Lobster, Flynn D. City Grub, Frosty Dog, Midwest Smoke BBQ and Mike’s Catering. Make sure to visit the beer garden for an ice cold beverage.

For more information and a complete lineup of events, visit windmillcityfest.org