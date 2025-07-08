Oswego’s Venue 1012 hot live music, movie lineup continues throughout summer

Venue 1012 in Oswego opened for the summer season on June 5. (Eric Schelkopf)

The summertime energy is in full swing at Venue 1012, Oswego’s premier spot for live music.

From rock and country tribute bands to relaxing movie nights under the sky, this outdoor venue is the perfect space for community gatherings and unforgettable experiences.

Don’t let the remaining weeks of summer slip by without catching one of these exciting shows at Oswego’s favorite outdoor stage.

Loudernow: Tribute to Emo and Pop-Punk & GRUNGE: Saturday, July 12

Rock out to the biggest hits from the emo and pop-punk music scene with Loudernow, a five-piece Chicago-based cover band. The band plays songs from iconic pop-punk artists like Fall Out Boy, Alkaline Trio and many more, performing hits and deep cuts. Loudernow is scheduled to perform from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

GRUNGE will take the stage from 7-9 p.m., bringing audiences the best of the Seattle grunge music scene. The band will bring to life the music of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and more that defined a generation. Grab your Doc Martens and flannel for a nostalgic trip back to the early ’90s.

Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance and $25 day-of.

Movie Night: “Transformers One” on Thursday, July 17

Grab the family and a blanket for this free movie under the stars. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.

Movie Night: “Wicked” on Friday, Aug. 1

Enjoy the untold story of the witches of Oz during this free movie under the stars. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.

The Flatbed Fords: Best of Eagles and Made in America: Tribute to Toby Keith, Saturday, Aug. 23

The Flatbed Fords are the ultimate Eagles concert experience, bringing the rich harmonies and guitar licks from the original band to their performances. The setlist will include the Eagles’ iconic hits.

Made in America brings the spirit of country music legend Toby Keith to life. Chicago’s Paul Wenzel will channel Keith, performing his iconic hits that helped define country music.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day-of.

Battle of the Lukes & Wasted on Wallen: Saturday, Sept. 6

Dance to the music of Luke Combs and Luke Bryan during this tribute to two of the biggest names in country. Adam Lee will perform Luke Bryan’s songs, while Brandon Todd will channel Luke Combs. A high-energy band will accompany both singers. Battle of the Lukes will perform from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Wasted on Wallen hits the stage, channeling the energy and enthusiasm of country star Morgan Wallen. Dance along to hits like “Cover Me Up,” “Last Night” and unreleased tracks. Singer Jason McNabb will be backed by an all-star band.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day-of.

Guests are able to bring in food but no outside drinks are permitted. Beer, wine, soda and bottled water will be available for sale, and food vendors will be on site. No alcohol is allowed at movie nights. Venue 1012 is cashless, so only debit and credit cards and electronic payments are accepted.

For more information, visit venue1012.com.