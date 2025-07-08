Dig into small plates with big flavor at these Kane County restaurants

Small and simple bites can pack a big punch of flavor, like this meat board from Hardware Sustainable Gastropub & Brwery in North Aurora. (Photo provided by Hardware Sustainable Gastropub and Brewery)

When dining out, nothing beats the perfect starter. An appetizer can set the mood for the rest of the meal, and will hopefully leave you wanting more. Kane County has its fair share of delicious shareables, and these restaurants are ready to wow you.

Looking for a relaxed dinner experience? Stop into River Street Tavern in East Dundee.

This gastropub has all your favorite comfort foods combined with unique flavors that their regulars rave about. Owner Loren Rattner has been in the restaurant business his entire life, and he believes that the best appetizers leave a good first impression.

“We like to have certain things that make people think about us specifically,” Rattner said. “For example, take the peppered candied bacon. We found that was unique for us, and for the area, I think we’re the only people that serve it.”

He also encourages his customers to look outside the box and make your meal your own.

“We get people that have disco fries as their entree, or cheese curds or pretzels. When we’re in the kitchen and we see an order come through, we double check with our server to make sure that they didn’t want that out first. But no, it’s actually someone at the table using it as their entree.”

Or, feel free to order an entree as a shareable.

Rattner recommends their delicious smoked chicken wings. Come on in and have a taste on Wednesdays between 4-6 p.m. to enjoy half-off all appetizers.

If you’re wanting more eclectic flavors, Hardware Sustainable Gastropub and Brewery in North Aurora is the place for you.

Hardware Sustainable Gastropub and Brewery is a farm-to-table restaurant known for their oddly delicious combinations. (Photo provided by Hardware Sustainable Gastropub and Brewery)

This farm-to-table restaurant is known for their odd combinations, and executive chef AlyseMarie Warren is the visionary.

“My brain just understands food and flavors in a way in which sometimes I don’t even try things. I will just put them together and put them out, and my servers will tell me if it works,” Warren said.

And her creations are always a hit.

The appetizers are a great introduction to her cooking style, with choices that range from the comfortable to the strange.

Her recommendations?

“I think it’s a toss-up. I’d say our brisket tacos, which is a super traditional approach to an appetizer that everyone can wrap their mind around. Or our teriyaki bacon, which is super untraditional,” she said. “It’s deep-fried bacon tossed in teriyaki served on watermelon. It’s something that you wouldn’t expect to work, but once you put it in your mouth, you understand it.”

Warren aims to build trust with her clientele, and making a positive first impression is a crucial step. With their executive chef’s exceptional culinary talent and their use of fresh homegrown ingredients, Hardware is a spot you’ll want to return to again and again.

OTHER APPETIZER RECOMMENDATIONS

● The Turf Room, New American, North Aurora: theturfroomrestaurant.com/dinner-menu

● Alchemist, drinks and apps, Geneva: alchemistgeneva.com

● Le Cochon Wine Bar and Bistro, French, Geneva: lecochonbistro.com

● Balmoral Restaurant, Scottish Tea, St. Charles: balmoralrestaurant.com

● Grumpy Goat Tavern, Cajun/Creole, Elgin: grumpygoattavern.net/menu

● Woodfire, Italian, Dundee: woodfire.pizza