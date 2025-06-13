Naperville’s Block 59 dining district to welcome the Cheesecake Factory June 17

The Cheesecake Factory will open June 17 at Block 59 in Naperville. (Brian Hill)

The Cheesecake Factory is the new big cheese in Naperville’s Block 59 development.

Known for its phone book of a menu, the Cheesecake Factory is set to open a restaurant at Block 59 — a new dining and entertainment district taking shape at Route 59 and Aurora Avenue — on Tuesday, June 17.

The new restaurant will feature the Cheesecake Factory’s signature menu with more than 250 selections and over 30 varieties of cheesecake.

Brixmor Property Group demolished much of the former Heritage Square shopping center to make way for the redevelopment project.

Block 59 will boast an outdoor event plaza and a cluster of trendy restaurants on tap to open this year and next at the northeast corner of the busy intersection.

The list of announced restaurants includes brunch spot First Watch, Piccolo Buco — a concept by Cooper’s Hawk — Velvet Taco, FreshFin Poké, Crisp & Green and Yard House. Ruth’s Chris Steak House is expected to open in 2026, the Block 59 developer confirmed in May.

“All of this is built around open green space that will be used for entertainment and gatherings,” Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli said in his State of the City speech last month.

Block 59 has already welcomed Shake Shack.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250612/dining/napervilles-block-59-dining-district-to-welcome-the-cheesecake-factory-june-17/