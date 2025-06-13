Local musicians kick off first day of PrairieFest in Oswego

Alex Briscolino and son Bennett Briscolino, 2, of Oswego, are all smiles as they dance to the music of Marlon and the Shakes during PrairieFest on Thursday June 12, 2025, held at PrairieFest Park in Oswego. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

When the members of Marlon & The Shakes took the stage at PrairieFest in Oswego Thursday night, they literally were playing to a hometown crowd.

Frontman Marlon Longid lives in Oswego. Joining him on stage was his wife, Kate, and their children.

Last year he performed an acoustic set at PrairieFest. That was the first time he had played at the festival.

“It was such a great experience doing it the first time and it was an even more amazing experience doing it today,” he said.

The couple has attended PrairieFest ever since they moved to Oswego 14 years ago.

“You can imagine the itch that I felt to play on this stage,” Longid said.

Jaxson Cain, 5, right, and cousin Christopher McGraw 6, both of Oswego, feed the sheep at the petting zoo on Thursday June 12, 2025, during PrairieFest held at PrairieFest Park in Oswego. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

He formed the band about 10 years ago with bassist Adrian Morris, also an Oswego resident.

“I just wanted to make people dance,” Longid said, which is why they named the band Marlon & The Shakes.

It will be a busy weekend for Kate Longid. She also is the music instructor for the Oswego Firefighters Pipes and Drums Local 4773 and will play with the band as part of the PrairieFest Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Oswego.

Marlon and the Shakes performs during PrairieFest on Thursday June 12, 2025, held at PrairieFest Park in Oswego. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Oswego High School 2023 graduate Moira Longid, who is a student at University of Iowa, sang as part of the band’s set and her brother, Oswego High School student Conor Longid, played guitar during the show.

“It was an amazing opportunity,” Moira Longid said. “It’s kind of a full circle moment for us, being on stage with both my parents and my younger brother. It was super cool seeing faces that I knew from high school and people that I’ve known since elementary school.”

Marykate Mosher, who just graduated from Oswego High School, was playing her saxophone at PrairieFest on Thursday as part of the Oswego High School Jazz Combo.

The Oswego High School Jazz Combo performed June 12 as part of the Oswegoland Park District's PrairieFest. (Eric Schelkopf)

This was her first time performing at PrairieFest.

“It was a good environment and it was nice to see the people walking around,” Mosher said. “It was nice to play with my friends.”

Playing the trombone alongside her in the combo was Lily McCann, who also recently graduated from Oswego High School. This was also her first time playing at PrairieFest.

“It was super fun,” she said. “I started playing trombone in middle school. I feel like it suits my playing style.”

PrairieFest continues through Sunday. More information is at prairiefest.com.