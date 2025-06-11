June 11, 2025
Ottawa Lions Club Carnival set for June 11-14 at Lincoln-Douglas Park

Event to feature rides, games, food and family fun at Lincoln-Douglas Park

By Bill Freskos
The Lions Club carnival returns to Ottawa on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Ottawa. The carnival runs through Saturday.

FILE – The Lions Club carnival returns to Ottawa on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Ottawa. The carnival runs through Saturday. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa Lions Club’s carnival opened Wednesday and will continue through Saturday, June 14, at Lincoln-Douglas Park, 600 E. Norris Drive.

The carnival features rides, games and food with a midway provided by Wilson Family Show attractions.

The hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Wristbands allow unlimited rides for one session and will be available for $30 at the gate.

Carnivalgoers walk through the fair on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Ottawa.

Carnival goers walk through the Ottawa Lions Club midway Friday, June 21, 2024, in Ottawa. (MaKade Rios of Shaw Media)

Advance wristband tickets are available for $25 at the Ottawa Visitors Center, Ottawa City Hall and Prairie Fox Books. Each ticket is valid for one wristband session.

Wristband sessions run 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday, there are two sessions, 1 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.

The carnival opens one hour before wristband hours begin each day.

Wristbands are valid for one session only, and ride restrictions may apply based on height and safety regulations.

For more information or to inquire about hall rentals, call 815-324-5072.

