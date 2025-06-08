Can’t-miss summer festivals in northern Illinois

Carnival riders fly through the air on opening day of Swedish Days in Geneva on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Northern Illinois is gearing up for a summer packed with vibrant festivals, offering everything from live music and delicious food to art displays and family-friendly fun.

Whether you’re a local looking for weekend adventures or a visitor eager to experience the region’s unique charm, there’s a festival for everyone in 2025.

This list highlights some of the must-attend summer festivals popping up across the area this year.

Geneva Swedish Days – June 18-22

A staple of the western suburbs, Swedish Days is celebratig 75 years of fun in 2025. This event celebrates the area’s Swedish heritage and includes a carnival, live music, craft beer tent, parade and plenty of food. genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days

Taste of Joliet – June 20-22

Billy Corgan & the Machines of God will headline this year’s Taste of Joliet, and will take the stage at 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 20. (Photo by Joseph Cultice )

Billy Corgan and the Machines of God will headline the Taste of Joliet at Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium. Corgan, who is also the leader of the Chicago-based band Smashing Pumpkins, will perform Friday, June 20. General admission tickets are $23 in advance, $25 day-of. Additional performers include Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott and Gabby Barnett on June 21. In addition to live music, the event will feature a Kids Zone and plenty of food vendors. tasteofjoliet.com

Dixon Petunia Festival – July 3-6

The 61st annual Dixon Petunia Festival is one of the most-anticipated summer festivals in the Sauk Valley. The event features a carnival, fireworks, parade, live music, dog parade, car show and much more. petuniafestival.org

Lakeside Festival at the Dole – July 3-6

Lakeside Festival is one of the biggest and longest-running summer festival in Lake County. Enjoy four days of live music, carnival rides for the whole family, food, beer and wine at the Dole, an historic mansion in Crystal Lake. Additional activities include a cornhole tournament, a decorated bike parade, ice cream eating contest and of course, the fantastic fireworks display. Fourteen bands are expected to play over the four days on two outdoor stages. thedole.org

The crowd listens to Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band perform at Lakeside Festival at the Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake July 4, 2024. (Michelle Meyer)

Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest- July 10-13

Enjoy some of the best barbecue around, as well as a carnival, live music and more over this four-day festival at Sunset Park in Lake in the Hills. Some of this year’s performers include Alt 101, Too Hype Crew, Kashmir, The Disco Circus, Bruce in the USA and more. rockinrotaryribfest.com

Windmill City Festival – July 11-13

Downtown Batavia’s Peg Bond Center will host this hometown festival, which has a carnival, beer garden, food trucks, a golf challenge, sidewalk chalk art, a football toss and more. Some of the bands scheduled to perform include Sixteen Candles, Radio Gaga, Libido Funk Circus, The Fortunate Sons and more. windmillcityfest.org

Yorkville River Fest – July 19

Yorkville’s annual summer celebration focuses on live country music, with performances from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The bands include Cowboy Co. The Country Music Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riplock from 3 to 6 p.m. and Back Country Roads from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will also feature a full slate of kids activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as craft beer tasting from 2 to 6 p.m. yorkville.il.us/579/Yorkville-River-Fest

People listen to Strung Out Chicago at the 2024 Sugar Grove Corn Boil on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Sugar Grove Corn Boil – July 24-27

The Sugar Grove Corn Boil draws folks from all over the Chicago area, to munch on fresh sweet corn, relax with a few cold ones in the beer tent and listen to live music. Other activities include a carnival, car show, bingo and a fireworks show on Saturday night. This year’s event also brings the first-ever cornhole tournament. sugargrovecornboil.org

DeKalb Corn Fest – Aug. 22-24

A longstanding tradition in DeKalb, Corn Fest brings the community together with live music, free community stage performances, a beer garden, more than 90 vendors, a carnival and free sweet corn. Sound Stage performers include a Taylor Swift tribute band, Back to the 90s, Too Hype Crew, Riplock, 7th Heaven and more. cornfest.com