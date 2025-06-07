Woodstock’s Food Truck Festival is Saturday

Bring your appetite to the Woodstock Chamber’s Food Truck Festival from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 7, on Woodstock Square.

The free, family-friendly event will have more than 20 food trucks lined up around the Square, featuring options including burgers, tacos, desserts and vegetarian fare. Stop by the beverage station for local beer, wine and nonalcoholic options.

Some food trucks in attendance include Cousins Maine Lobster, Girl’s Got Balls, My Funnel Truck and Lemonade, and Your Sister’s Tomato. More information about the Woodstock Food Truck Festival can be found here: Woodstockilchamber.com/food-truck-festival.

