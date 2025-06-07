Aurora to debut ‘Bigger Picture(s) and Deposition Drawn’ public art exhibit

“Bigger Picture(s) and Deposition Drawn” showcases the work of 24 world-renowned artists who made drawings related to prompts provided by Tim Lowly, a representational artist, academic, musician and photographer. (Photo provided the City of Aurora)

The City of Aurora’s Public Art Division has unveiled its second exhibit of the year, inspired by the work of artist Tim Lowly.

“Bigger Picture(s) and Deposition Drawn” showcases the work of 24 world-renowned artists who made drawings related to prompts provided by Lowly, a representational artist, academic, musician and photographer. The prompts related metaphorically and symbolically to Temma Lowly, Lowly’s daughter, according to a news release from the City of Aurora.

“Tim’s art spotlights his daughter, Temma, who battles physical disabilities,” Public Art Project Assistant Sangeeta Pande said in the release. “Tim’s art is startingly realistic, emphasizing Temma’s already obvious significance. His work helps us to ask the question: what does it mean to exist in a world differently?”

The public is invited to attend a free concert, performed by Lowly’s band Baby Mountain, on Friday, June 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Join the artists for a panel discussion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 12.

Lowly was born in Hendersonville, North Carolina in 1958. As the son of medical missionaries, he spent most of his youth in South Korea. He attended Calvin College and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1981. From 1994 to 2023, Lowly was affiliated with North Park University in Chicago as gallery director, professor and artist-in-residence.

Aurora Public Art is located at 20 E. Downer Place in downtown Aurora. Gallery hours are from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.