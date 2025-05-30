‘A fun spot’: Auto racing simulator studio opens in South Barrington

A racing simulator studio and bar called Sim Racing South Barrington has opened in the Arboretum of South Barrington shopping center. (Courtesy of Sim Racing South Barrington)

A nightspot offering immersive auto racing simulators has opened in South Barrington.

Sim Racing South Barrington reproduces the racing experience by putting patrons behind the wheel of race cars in cockpits equipped with three driver-facing video screens. It’s in the Arboretum of South Barrington shopping center, 100 W. Higgins Road.

The operation offers 10 simulators that use realistic computer software from iRacing that recreates real race cars and tracks. Virtual Formula One, Group GT3 and stock car tracks and autos are available.

Customers can race against friends or simulated drivers or tackle tracks solo. For patrons who don’t know how to drive cars with manual transmissions, the machines can be set to simulate automatic gearboxes.

The cockpits are on platforms and move as the virtual cars move. If a car goes off a paved track onto grass or crashes, the driver will feel it, general manager Samantha Staron said.

Racers are given headsets and microphones to communicate with each other, and the laughter that can be heard over the systems is plentiful, Staron said.

Sim Racing South Barrington is available for party and corporate rentals. For example, the venue opens early to host watch parties for Formula One races in Europe, Staron said. The next such gathering is set for 7 a.m. Sunday.

Although Sim Racing has a bar offering alcoholic beverages and food, it’s an all-ages venue. But to ensure customers are safe and have a good experience, simulator users should be at least 5 feet tall and at least 12 years old.

“It’s more about how the kids can sit in the simulator, reach the pedals and see over the steering wheel,” Staron said in a telephone interview.

Do you love watching auto racing but have no idea how to do it? Sim Racing South Barrington offers coaching.

“It is a fun spot,” South Barrington Mayor Paula McCombie said.

Simulators can be reserved on the Sim Racing website or through opentable.com. Rates start at $24 per half hour.

Sim Racing South Barrington is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3 to 10 p.m.; Thursdays from 3 to 11 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. The business is closed on Mondays.

For more information, call 224-833-1629.

