Award-winning burgers for National Burger Day

Tracks Bar and Grill at 108 W. Main St. in Cary was voted Best Burger in McHenry County in the 2024 Best of the Fox contest.

May 28 is National Burger Day, and northern Illinois is buzzing with burger brilliance.

Ready to sink your teeth into the best the region has to offer? We’ve got you covered.

We asked audiences in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and DeKalb counties, along with the Illinois Valley, to weigh in on where to find the best burgers in their communities.

Here are the winners of Best Burger in the 2024 Shaw Local Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests.

KANE COUNTY

Best Burger: Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery, 306 W. State St., Geneva

Stockholm’s is a microbrewery and restaurant in the heart of downtown Geneva. The burger menu is simple: Stockholm’s famous pub burger is a half-pound steak patty that comes with your choice of toppings. Also on the menu is their bratwurst burger, and a special Burger of the Month.

One of the Best: The Pub Maple Park, 221 Main St., Maple Park

One of the Best: The Burger Local, 577 S. 3rd St., #102, Geneva

The Burger Local, 577 S. 3rd St. #102, Geneva

KENDALL COUNTY

Best Burger: Dakota’s, 227 Heustis St., Yorkville (This location has since closed)

One of the Best: Burnt Barrel Social, 508 Center Parkway A, Yorkville

One of the Best: Crusade Burger Bar, 209 S. Bridge St., Yorkville

McHENRY COUNTY

Best Burger: Tracks Bar & Grill, 108 W. Main St., Cary

Tracks has been serving McHenry County for more than 40 years, winning multiple awards over the decades for their mouthwatering burgers. Some of the menu items include The Big Bacon Burger, The Mac and Cheese Burger, The BBQ Burger, The French Burger, South of the Border Burger and many more.

One of the Best: Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill, 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake

One of the Best: Breaking Bread Catering & Deli, 638 Northwest Highway, Cary

Best Burger: Pub 64, 332 W. State St., Sycamore

A hidden gem in downtown Sycamore, Pub 64 has some of the best burgers around. The burger menu includes Peanut Butter and Jealousy, Ninth Gate, Celine Dijon and a rotating Burger of the Week special.

One of the Best: The Dirty Bird, 124 S. Maple St., Sycamore

One of the Best: Tom & Jerry’s Restaurant, 1670 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

The Burger and Sushi House, located at 215 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Ottawa, is one of the only sushi restaurants in La Salle County. The restaurant also offers gourmet burgers.

Best Burger: B.A.S.H Burger & Sushi House, 1012 La Salle St., Ottawa

All burgers at B.A.S.H come with two beef smash patties. Some of the favorites include Mac Daddy, Shroomin’ Mozz, Crab Patty, Twisted PB&J and many more. As the name suggests, the menu also has a variety of sushi options, in addition to appetizers, chicken, salmon and more.

One of the Best: Culver’s (multiple locations)

One of the Best: Wedron Office, 2005 N. 35th Road, Wedron

