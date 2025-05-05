Dinner events at Elburn’s Heritage Prairie Farm in 2025

Patrons settle into their seats under the tent during a previous Pig Gig Farm Dinner at Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn. (Sandy Bressner photo)

Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn, known for its sprawling organic fields and commitment to sustainable agriculture, is gearing up for its highly anticipated farm dinner series.

Immerse yourself in an evening of rustic charm, delectable dishes and the kind of farm-to-table experience that Heritage Prairie is known for. From sunset views over the fields to menus crafted with the season’s finest ingredients, here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect from these unforgettable dining events.

Unless otherwise noted, the evening begins at 6 p.m. with butler-passed appetizers and a cocktail hour. Farm tours are offered, weather permitting. Dinner is at 7 p.m. and is usually served family-style. The events also feature live music from different musicians each month.

The themed dinners are held monthly from May to November, and are for adults 21 and over, unless noted.

Patrons dig into a whole smoked pig during the Pig Gig Farm Dinner at Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn. (Sandy Bressner photo)

May

The 2025 series kicks off with a Mother’s Day Brunch at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 11. Enjoy a Kentucky Derby-themed event, so wear your big, fancy hats and spring dresses. The menu includes a variety of appetizers and salads, along with spring pea and asparagus penne, smoked bourbon chicken, seaside-herbed whitefish, wild mushroom crepes and banana pudding for dessert. Tickets are $120, $35 for kids under 12.

June

The popular Pig Gig Farm Dinner is Thursday, June 19. The farm will partner with Off Color Brewing for the beer. The menu includes appetizers such as pulled pork pastry pillow, white chocolate tallow bacon and more; entrees include local farm-smoked pork, dairy farm mac and cheese and more; and brown sugar focaccia bread and peach cobbler for dessert. Tickets are $120.

July

It’s a summer cocktail party, with a cowboy disco theme on July 17. The menu includes fried green tomatoes, grilled steak bites, a Nashville grazing station, sandwich boards with pad Thai veggie wraps, whiskey marinated steak and chipotle raspberry chicken. Dessert is heirloom carrot cake. Cowboy boots and hats are encouraged. Tickets are $130 and include the meal and specialty cocktails. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

August

The Hops, Homestead and Honey Farm Dinner is Aug. 7, with Obscurity Brewing providing the beverages. The menu includes a homestead grazing station, Midwest farm salad, beer-braised beef brisket, tallow-fried Cornish hen, great plains bowl and more. Dessert is honey cake. Beers are included in the price and a cash bar will also be available. Tickets are $120 per person.

September

The Harvest Moon Dinner is Sept. 11 with a Nantucket-inspired theme. The menu features a variety of unique coastal dishes, including fried Nantucket clams, spinach hummus, a boat dock grazing station, squid ink risotto, herbed pork loin, flat iron steak and more. Dessert is Boston cream pie. Tickets are $120 and include hard cider.

October

This month brings the Roots & Wine Dinner, with an Amalfi Coast theme, complete with Italian wines. The menu includes Neopolitan pizza bites, gnocchi skewers, an Amalfi grazing station, pasta alla Vongole, chicken Scarpariello, grilled eggplant and more. Dessert is an Amalfi lemon tart. Tickets are $120 and include paired wines.

November

The 2025 series wraps up with a Friendsgiving Farm Dinner on Nov. 6. The menu includes pumpkin arancini, cranberry bites, pesto pork loin crostini, butternut squash lasagna, blackberry-smoked turkey breast, ginger beer glazed ham and more. Dessert is a double chocolate pumpkin brownie. The dinner will be served family-style at long tables with assigned seating. Tickets are $120 and include beer and wine.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit heritageprairiefarm.com.

Heritage Prairie Farm is located at 2N308 Brundige Road, Elburn.