Festivals, live music in Kane, Kendall counties this summer

Oswegoland Park District's PrairieFest Five-year-old Logan Coyle of Aurora tosses a frog at the Happy Hoppers game during Riverfest on Hydraulic Avenue in Yorkville on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Local summer fun isn’t hard to find. Family-friendly happenings can be found all along the Fox River. The only issue is finding the time to squeeze them all in.

Wine on the Fox

May 3 and May 4, Hudson Crossing Park in Oswego

www.wineonthefox.com

Enjoy the bright blooms and leafy green treetops of early spring as well as a picturesque riverfront view at this long-standing event. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample from more than 100 different regional wines. Live entertainment will add to the festivities and food trucks will add to the festivities, though people are welcome to bring their own picnics. Packages purchased in advance offer extras like commemorative wine glasses and vouchers that can be redeemed at downtown Oswego businesses.

Summer Concerts

May 22 through August 7, Lincoln Park Gazebo in St. Charles

www.stcparks.org

Thursday nights are made for a rockin’ good time with the free St. Charles Summer Concert series. Concerts take place at 7 p.m. weekly, and feature bands such as Hillbilly Rockstarz, who perform a blend of country and rock n’ roll, and Vintage Swing Band — a group known for their Big Band sound. Concert-goers are invited to bring blankets and chairs, and those in attendance can purchase food from local restaurants. No concert on July 3.

St. Charles Fine Art Show

Northbrook artist Eric Lee's work on display at the annual Fine Art Show on May 25 and 26, 2024, in downtown St. Charles. (David Petesch)

May 24 and May 25, along Riverside Avenue in downtown St. Charles

www.stcharlesfineartshow.com

Enjoy pieces from more than 100 juried artists working in clay, glass, paint and photography, among other media. Both days will showcase artist Alex Puryear as he takes inspiration from the live music of The John Wesley Experience and 13 Days of Sunday to craft a visual masterpiece before attendees’ eyes. Kids will have the opportunity to partake in art and craft activities, and everyone will have the unique chance to paint a real car.

Batavia Uncorked

June 7, Peg Bond Center in Batavia

www.bataviaparks.org

This relaxed offering will feature local wineries, fare from food trucks and music from acoustic duo, Liz & Hala. Entrance includes a commemorative glass and three hours of wine tasting along Batavia’s scenic Riverwalk.

Elgin Pride Parade

June 7, Festival Park and Downtown Elgin

www.elginpride.org

Elgin’s third annual Pride Parade is hitting the streets in a colorful celebration of the local LGBTQ+ community and allies everywhere. This family-friendly free event will also include food vendors and arts and craft activities. Donations to the cause directly benefit pride-related events.

Swedish Days

Swedish Days Kids Day Parade on Friday, June 21, 2024. Swedish Days Kids Day Parade processes along Campbell Street in Geneva on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

June 18 through June 22, Downtown Geneva

www.genevachamber.com

This summer marks the beloved festival’s 75th year. Festival-goers can expect the traditional favorites of the event, including carnival rides, live entertainment, a craft beer tent and plenty of food options. The Swedish Lopp 5K is June 22, starting and ending at Geneva’s Peck Farm Park. The entire festival will be capped off with a grand parade, also on June 22. As the tagline goes, “Summer doesn’t get any Sweder than this!”

Concerts in the Park

July 9 through July 30, River Park in Geneva

www.genevaparks.org

Enjoy tunes outdoors with Geneva’s concert series at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in July. Performers include FeelGood Party Band, which plays party hits from the 60s to today, and the Dennis O’Brien Band, which covers the classics. Food trucks will be standing by, and patrons can purchase both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The concerts are free and open to all ages.

Windmill City Festival

Batavia Windmill City Festival The entrance to the Windmill City Festival on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at the Batavia Riverwalk near the Batavia Depot Museum. The festival, which took place July 12th-14th, featured a number of activities including a carnival, artist booths, live music along with food trucks and a beer garden. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

July 11 through July 13, Downtown Batavia

www.windmillcityfest.org

Batavia’s three-day festival will showcase live music from such groups as Libido Funk Circus, Radio Gaga and Sixteen Candles, as well as a food court and beer garden. The young and young at heart can find thrills with carnival rides, a golf challenge, scavenger hunt, friendship bracelet-making craft and sidewalk chalk competition.

Yorkville River Fest

July 19, Riverfront Park in Yorkville

www.yorkville.il.us

Country music is at the heart of this festival as Cowboy Co. The Country Music Show, Riplock and Back Country Roads perform live throughout the day. Attendees can also look forward to a full schedule of family activities, a craft beer tasting and a cardboard boat race in the Fox River, This spirited competition features members of the community and watercrafts of their own making.

Alley Art Festival

Aug. 30 at the Water Street Mall in Aurora

www.alleyartaurora.com

This 15th annual grassroots art festival will feature local artists and artisans, who create in a variety of media including jewelry, pottery, handmade goods, and artisan wares. Live music, belly dancing, children’s activities, and food vendors will all be part of the festivities.