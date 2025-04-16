Your guide to spring beer festivals in the Midwest

Lavender Crest was one of several wineries at Wine on the Fox festival in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Spring is the perfect time to uncork some fun and tap into the vibrant beverage scenes in the Midwest.

Whether you’re a hop aficionado, a grape enthusiast, or simply looking for a fantastic way to spend a weekend, this list highlights some beer and wine events happening this spring.

Prepare your palate for a journey through craft brews, exquisite wines and the lively atmospheres that make these festivals so special.

ILLINOIS

Long Grove Craft Beer Festival – April 26

Visit historic Long Grove for an afternoon of tasting various styles of locally crafted beer from area breweries at this annual festival. Tickets include a taster glass, unlimited top tier samples and live music. Food will be available for purchase. longgrove.org/festival/craftbeerfest.

Wine on the Fox – May 3 & 4

Oswego’s Wine on the Fox is one of the loveliest festivals each spring. Visit Hudson Crossing Park, nestled along the beautiful Fox River, and sample from more than 100 wines. This event is free and open to all ages. Live music begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. May 3. The music begins at noon and ends at 6 p.m. May 4. Craft beer samples will also be available. wineonthefox.com

Sunny skies greeted those attending Oswego's Wine on the Fox festival at Hudson Crossing Park. (Eric Schelkopf)

Ballpark Brew Fest – May 10

Wintrust Field, home of the Schaumburg Boomers, is the location for this beer festival, which is from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets include 25 3-ounce samples from a variety of breweries. Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. ballparkbrewfest.com.

Decatur Craft Beer Festival – May 10

Head downstate to central Illinois for the Decatur Craft Beer Festival, which is from noon to 4 p.m. at Central Park. Not only will there be plenty of breweries on site, attendees can also enjoy food trucks, live music and art vendors. decaturarts.org/events/8542/2024-decatur-craft-beer-festival-2

Pretzel City Winefest – May 10

Stop by downtown Freeport from noon to 4 p.m Saturday, May 10 for an afternoon of wine tasting. Tickets are $35 and include a souvenir tasting glass. The event will feature wines from Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa at various boutique and shops around the downtown area. Check in is at Re-Spun Records located at 119 E. Stephenson St., Freeport. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Blues, Brews & BBQ Fest – May 24

The Forge Lemont Quarries in Lemont will host its popular summer event which features live music, smoky barbecue and more than 15 breweries sampling their beverages on Saturday, May 24. The event begins at noon and tickets are $40 in advance and $45 the day of the event. forgeparks.com/event/blues-brews-bbq-fest/

Mackinaw Valley Music, Wine & Craft Beer Festival – May 24 & 25

Mackinaw Valley Winery, located in Mackinaw, Illinois, is just southeast of Peoria. More than 60 craft beers and 50 wines from around the world will be available for tasting and purchase. Food will be available for purchase, including freshly-baked cookies and artisan cheese sampling. The event is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy live music throughout both days from local musicians and bands. mackinawvalleyvineyard.com

Hoosier Grove Barn & Brew – May 30

Sample beers, ciders and meads at the historic Hoosier Grove Barn in Streamwood from 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 30. In addition to more than 30 breweries, this event will feature a variety of food and live music. Participating breweries include Kishwaukee Brewing from Woodstock, Art History Brewing from Geneva, Brewhouse 1220 from Algonquin, Black and Gray Brewing from East Dundee, Brother Chimp Brewing from North Aurora, Riverlands Brewing from St. Charles and many more. General Admission tickets are $40 and $10 for designated drivers. This is event is for adults 21 and older only. Hoosier Grove Barn is located at 700 W. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. streamwoodparks.org/hoosier-grove-barn-brew/

Will County Beer and Bourbon Festival Joliet – May 31

Will County Habitat for Humanity will host its 4th annual Beer and Bourbon Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 31 outside the Hollywood Casino Joliet. Enjoy live music, raffles, games, food and of course, plenty of beer and bourbon to sample. Proceeds from the event benefit local veterans and their families. Early bird admission is $65 and general admission is $75. habitatwill.org/events/beer-and-bourbon-fest-2025/

Vernon Hills Craft Beer Tasting – May 31

About 20 Chicago area breweries will be in Century Park South in northwest suburban Vernon Hills for this 12th annual craft beer tasting, which runs from 3 to 7 p.m. The event will also have food and live music. Tickets are $35 if purchased by May 11, and $40 from May 12-31. Designated driver tickets are $10. This event is for adults 21 and over, and a limited number of tickets will be sold. A tasting glass is included in the ticket price. vhparkdistrict.org/event/craft-beer-tasting

WISCONSIN

Signature Springtime Sips – April 26

Dells on Tap presents the annual Signature Springtime Sips craft beer festival at Elm Street Plaza in downtown Wisconsin Dells. Craft breweries will showcase their finest classic and seasonal beers. Food will be available, as will games and live music. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. wisdells.com/wisconsin-dells-events/dells-on-tap/Signature-Springtime-Sips

Uncork Me Wisconsin – May 10

More than 100 wines will be available for sampling from 3 to 7 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison. Enjoy live music, food and games like cornhole, Giant Connect 4 and Giant Jenga. Tickets are $60 if purchased by April 10 and $65 is purchased April 11 and after. breesestevensfield.com/upcoming-events/uncorkme2025