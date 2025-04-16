5 Things to Do: Legion garage sale, veterans homecoming parade planned in the Sauk Valley

Looking for something to do in the Sauk Valley? Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Have dinner at the Post: The Dixon American Legion will be serving meatloaf and au gratin potatoes, or shrimp alfredo with roll, salad, vegetable and dessert from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 18. The cost is $13. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve meals, which are available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout.

The Dixon American Legion will be serving meatloaf and au gratin potatoes, or shrimp alfredo with roll, salad, vegetable and dessert from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 18. The cost is $13. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve meals, which are available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout. Hit a garage sale with a cause: Sterling American Legion Post 296, 601 First Ave., Sterling, will conduct a garage sale fundraiser Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26. The fundraiser will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grilled pork chop sandwiches will be available for sale both days. Donations for the sale will be accepted at Post 296 from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, and Thursday, April 24. Clothing items will not be accepted. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Sterling American Legion activities.

Sterling American Legion Post 296, 601 First Ave., Sterling, will conduct a garage sale fundraiser Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26. The fundraiser will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grilled pork chop sandwiches will be available for sale both days. Donations for the sale will be accepted at Post 296 from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, and Thursday, April 24. Clothing items will not be accepted. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Sterling American Legion activities. Support local veterans: Dixon VFW Post 540 is planning a celebration and parade to give Vietnam War veterans the welcome home they never received 50 years ago. The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 26, with a ride-along homecoming parade behind Culver’s of Dixon, 1317 N. Galena Ave. The parade will proceed south on Galena Avenue to the Dixon VFW Post 540 at 1560 Illinois Route 38, where Vietnam veterans and their partners will be treated to a special celebration and lunch. VFW 540 Service Officer and Past Commander Tom Bushman will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies. Bushman was a staff sergeant in the Army and is the Lee County Honor Flight chairman. He encourages the public to come out and show their support. For more information on the event or to inquire about joining the parade, contact Bushman at 815-288-7085.

Dixon VFW Post 540 is planning a celebration and parade to give Vietnam War veterans the welcome home they never received 50 years ago. The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 26, with a ride-along homecoming parade behind Culver’s of Dixon, 1317 N. Galena Ave. The parade will proceed south on Galena Avenue to the Dixon VFW Post 540 at 1560 Illinois Route 38, where Vietnam veterans and their partners will be treated to a special celebration and lunch. VFW 540 Service Officer and Past Commander Tom Bushman will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies. Bushman was a staff sergeant in the Army and is the Lee County Honor Flight chairman. He encourages the public to come out and show their support. For more information on the event or to inquire about joining the parade, contact Bushman at 815-288-7085. Break out the bike: Who’s ready for the weather to break to get out and ride? Rock River Madness registration is live. The event returns for its third year Saturday, May 3, kicking off at a new location. Races will start and finish at the Dixon Park District facility, 1312 Washington Ave. Hit the road for rides of 100, 55 or 30 miles, or you can rock it on the trails for a 13-mile, 10-mile or 6-mile ride. Riders will be encouraged to hang out after the race to enjoy food and drinks and to celebrate. For more information, call 815-284-3361 or visit discoverdixon.com.

Who’s ready for the weather to break to get out and ride? Rock River Madness registration is live. The event returns for its third year Saturday, May 3, kicking off at a new location. Races will start and finish at the Dixon Park District facility, 1312 Washington Ave. Hit the road for rides of 100, 55 or 30 miles, or you can rock it on the trails for a 13-mile, 10-mile or 6-mile ride. Riders will be encouraged to hang out after the race to enjoy food and drinks and to celebrate. For more information, call 815-284-3361 or visit discoverdixon.com. Get wedding ideas: Wed on the Rock, Ogle County’s newest wedding showcase, is making its debut, bringing together the best wedding vendors in northern Illinois for an event designed to make wedding planning effortless and convenient. This inaugural showcase will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at The River’s Edge Experience in Oregon. Admission is free.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.