5 Things to Do: Earth Day in Crystal Lake and Eggs-travaganza in Woodstock

FILE - A father and son walk through a prairie during an Earth Day Celebration on at Prairieview Education Center in Crystal Lake. The event takes place again Saturday. (Mike Greene for Shaw Local)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Earth Day: Celebrate Earth Day with the McHenry County Conservation District from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Prairieview Education Center in Crystal Lake, located at 2112 Behan Road. The free event will have earth-friendly activities, crafts, guided hikes, live music and a puppet show. Plant native plugs and have a picnic with two food truck options. The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County will be on-site to accept household recycling and composting. More information on the McHenry County Conservation District Earth Day celebration can be found here: Mccdistrict.org.

Eggs-travaganza: Hop into spring during the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce’s Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Woodstock Square, located 121 W. Van Buren St. The free event will have egg hunts for different age groups, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and Woodstock Willie and a chance to win a raffle basket. Check out more information on the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce’s Eggstravaganza here: Woodstockilchamber.com/easter-eggstravaganza-egg-hunt.

Bunny trolly hop: Join the Easter Bunny in train ride during the Illinois Railway Museum’s Bunny Trolley Hop from 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the museum, located at 7000 Olson Road, Union. Take a picture with the bunny in his carrot coach, visit the small animal zoo, hunt for eggs, scavenge for hidden treasure and enjoy plenty of games and activities. Tickets are $20. Find more details about and purchase tickets for the Illinois Railway Museum’s Bunny Trolley Hop here: Irm.org.

Johnsburg egg hunt: Hunt for eggs during the Johnsburg Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sunnyside Memorial Park, located at 1515 Channel Beach Ave. Search the park for 6,000 candy-filled eggs in three hunts divided by different age groups. Enjoy hot beverages from the Johnsburg Area Business Association and be on the lookout for the Easter Bunny. More details on the Johnsburg Easter Egg Hunt can be found here: Johnsburg.org/community/page/easter-egg-hunt-2025.

Flashlight egg hunt: Hunt for eggs in the dark during the Huntley Park District Flashlight Egg Hunt at 8 p.m. Friday at Deicke Park, located at 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Grab a flashlight and search for hundreds of eggs filled with candy and prizes in the dark. For ages 9-12. Registration is $15 for Huntley residents and $19 for non-residents. Check out more details on the Huntley Park District Flashlight Egg Hunt and register here: Huntleyparks.org/events/flashlight-egg-hunt-2025.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/.