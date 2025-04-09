Hidden Gems: Check out these speakeasies in northern Illinois

Guests enter through the secret doorway to the Club Arcada Speakeasy & Showroom in St. Charles. (Karen Naess for Shaw Media) (Karen Naess)

In a world where the ordinary often blends into the background, speakeasy lounges offer a unique escape. These clandestine establishments, once a symbol of Prohibition, have evolved into trendy hotspots where patrons can enjoy craft cocktails, live music, and a touch of mystery.

If you’re looking to add a dash of intrigue to your night out, look no further than these hidden gems in northern Illinois.

The Flat Cats open the Club Arcada Speakeasy & Showroom in St. Charles. (Karen Naess for Shaw Media) (Karen Naess)

Club Arcada Speakeasy & Restaurant – St. Charles

Located in the same building as the historic Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles, guests can enjoy an upscale dinner, craft cocktails, dancing, and live music in a 1920s-style ambiance. The menu includes flatbreads, pasta, steaks, and appetizers, as well as a variety of desserts and craft cocktails. Live entertainment is featured several nights a week. 105 E. Main St., St. Charles.

933 Speakeasy – Lockport

933 Speakeasy is located above Embers Tap House in Lockport. Take the elevator to the third floor and step back in time to the 1920s. Enjoy specialty craft cocktails, wine, and a new small plate menu that features lamb lollipops, filet mignon sliders, imported burrata, charcuterie, a dessert duo, and more. Live music on select weekend nights. 933 S. State St., Lockport.

Speakeasy on 1st – La Salle

This lounge brings guests back to the 1920s, with its vintage decor and moonshine menu. Drinks include several flavors of moonshine cocktails, margaritas, whiskey cocktails, and a variety of martinis. Stop by on Sundays for a loaded Bloody Mary for $15. Events include free pool on Thursdays, live music, and live magic shows. 854 1st. St., La Salle.

Craft cocktails (Morguefile)

Emerson and Oliver – Woodstock

Head down to the basement of Ethereal Confections to find the Emerson and Oliver speakeasy. Open Wednesday through Saturday evenings, enjoy unique craft cocktails, small plates, truffles, and desserts in a 1930s vibe in downtown Woodstock. Live music and other events on select nights. Lower level of 140 Cass St., Woodstock.

The Northcott Liquorette – Naperville

This cocktail lounge, which is modeled after the Prohibition-era speakeasies, is the place to go for absinthe fountains, liquor-infused teapots, rare whiskeys, and more. Enjoy a variety of handcrafted seasonal cocktails, small plates, charcuterie, fried cheesecake, and more. 50 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville.

Gaetano’s Vault – Streator

Gaetano’s Vault is located in downtown Streator’s former Union Bank building that was robbed in 1932 by infamous mobster “Machine Gun” Jack McGurn, alongside two Dillinger Gang affiliates. The upscale restaurant’s second floor features a speakeasy bar and gaming room – complete with a discreet separate outside entrance that sneaks you into this gorgeous Art Deco-themed space. The restaurant’s intimate and upscale cocktail lounge is lined with gilded plaster wall décor and atmospheric glowing track lights, and offers a classic cocktail menu. 200 E. Main St., Streator.