Check out these suburban open mic nights for up-and-coming comedians

Want to watch the latest up-and-coming comics in the area work on new material?
Want to see if you have what it takes to make people laugh by getting on stage and seeing if you’re destined to become the next Carlin, Dangerfield or Pryor?
Want to get out of the house and do something fun and different while supporting a local business, the guys and gals who take the stage and hopefully laughing a lot by doing so? Oh, and to do so affordably?
Then do yourself a favor and get on out and support local comedy at any of their upcoming comedy open mics.
The Bit Theater
4034 Fox Valley Center Dr., Aurora
Sundays. 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. No drink minimum. No cover. Comedians are allowed to perform up to 5-minute sets.
CG’s Comedy Club at The Promenade Bolingbrook
619 E. Boughton Road, Ste. 125, Bolingbrook
Thursdays. 7 p.m. doors. 7:30 p.m. show. 2-drink minimum. No cover. Sign up before 11 a.m. Thursday by emailing bookinginfo@cgscomedyclub.com (maximum of 24 comics). 5-minute sets.
Comedy Vault
18 E. Wilson St., Batavia
Mondays. 7:30 p.m. doors. 8 p.m. show. 2 item minimum. No cover. 18+
Sign-up online Wednesday through Monday at noon (maximum of 40 comics). Three-minute sets for comedians. Drink specials for those who may or may not laugh.
Josephine’s Martini and Wine Bar
207 S Villa Ave., Villa Park
630-758-0012
Tuesdays. 8:30 p.m. No drink minimum. No cover. 21+
Moe Joe’s
24033 W. Lockport St., Plainfield
Tuesdays in the Speakeasy bar. 8 p.m. No drink minimum. No cover. 18+
The Other Side Café & Sober Bar
135 Beardsley St., Crystal Lake
Fridays. 7:30 p.m. sign-up. 8 p.m. show. As the first sober bar in Illinois, The Other Side is an alcohol-free, positive space to enjoy entertainment without any of the booze.
Still Not Friday Comedy Showcase at Two Brothers Roundhouse
205 N. Broadway, Aurora
dev.twobrothersbrewing.com/event/
This isn’t an open mic, but it showcases three comedians, many who participate in various open mics throughout the area, with each doing a 20-minute set. Plus, you can’t beat the price. No drink minimum. No cover. 18+