5 Things to Do: Music festivals in Ottawa, Peru among weekend highlights in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend:

OEHS Music Festival: The 35th annual event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Kingman Gymnasium, Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. Friendly City Sound, Central Cyclone and Beginning Bands, Shepherd Concert Choir, Shepherd Band, OTHS choirs, OTHS concert bands and other musical staff are set to perform.

Flute Day: The 18th annual event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 Fourth St. The all-day interactive workshop is open to flutists of all ages and ability levels with participants working directly with Bradley University flute professor, Kyle Dzapo; Gerald Carey, flute professor emeritus, Western Illinois University; and Georgia based flutist/composer Nicole Chamberlain. Registration is available by calling Music Suite 408 815-223-4408 or online at www.408fineartsfactory.com. The event is sponsored by Music Suite 408, the Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble, Powell Flutes, Boston and Miller Group Charitable Trust with support from North Central Illinois ARTworks. Participants will present a concert of Nicole Chamberlain’s music at 5 p.m., open to the public. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for students kindergarten through college with ID.

Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show: The event was rescheduled to Saturday. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information contact Kathy at 815-866-3606. The semi-annual Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be held at Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children. The two heated buildings will have working train layouts, plus there will be all kinds of farm toys, Hot Wheels, all scales of model railroad equipment from antique to new, model kits and airplanes, among other items. There will be a concession stand in the building. For information, visit bureaucountyfair.com.

Taylor Swift tribute: Taylor Live is scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Shakers, 121 W. Stevenson Road, Ottawa. Taylor Live is a high-energy tribute band from the Midwest who specializes in performing Swift’s music, according to its website. Go to https://www.facebook.com/shakers.ottawa for more information.

Shaw Local Radio Bridal Expo: Shaw Local Radio will host its Bridal and Event Expo from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Senica’s Oak Ridge on U.S. 6 just east of La Salle. Connect with top-notch vendors, discover the latest trends and plan for your wedding day.

