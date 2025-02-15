BIBIBOP Asian Grill in Oswego, Naperville offering new menu flavors

BIBIBOP Asian Grill, the fast-casual restaurant with locations in Naperville, Oak Brook and Oswego, is offering an innovative lineup of menu items that debuted in January. (Photo provided by BIBIBOP Asian Grill )

BIBIBOP Asian Grill, the fast-casual restaurant with locations in Naperville, Oak Brook and Oswego, is offering an innovative lineup of menu items that debuted in January.

The new items include a variety of nine proteins, toppings and bases designed that offer diners fresh ingredients and authentic flavors, according to a news release.

Items include:

Korean Crispy Chicken: Warm, crispy, & gluten-free, BIBIBOP’s oven-fried chicken

Miso Glazed Salmon: Light & flaky Salmon with a savory & slightly sweet glaze

Lemon Turmeric Rice: A light lemon flavor & the health benefits of turmeric create a colorful new base

Honey Citrus Kale: A sweet & fresh salad with added Vitamins C & K

Crispy Romaine: Bright flavor & crisp Romaine create a fresh base option

Roasted Brussel Sprouts: Oven-roasted Brussels Sprouts tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce

Curry Chickpeas: Warm curry and creamy coconut add a bold new flavor to your bowl

Sunny Side Up Egg (Premium Topping) : The traditional way to top your BIBIBOP bowl

: The traditional way to top your BIBIBOP bowl Pickled Red Onion (Cold Topping): A zesty new flavor & crunch

“Innovation is key at BIBIBOP and we look forward to providing our guests a new way to explore flavor and well-being with these exciting new additions,” Charley Shin, founder and CEO at BIBIBOP Asian Grill, said in the news release. “Just like our existing menu items, each addition has been thoughtfully crafted to inspire meals that are not only delicious but also intentionally healthy and fresh. For example, our Gluten-Free Korean Crispy Chicken is packed with nutrients that support muscle and bone health, while our pickled red onions are rich in probiotics that promote gut health. These new offerings underscore our commitment to creating customizable bowls that cater to diverse dietary needs and preferences.”

To learn more and find a location near you, visit www.bibibop.com