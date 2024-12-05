Winter merchants & markets delight holiday shoppers

With a mug of hot cider and ring of jingle bells in the air, visiting these local holiday markets is truly a multi-sensory experience and a wonderful opportunity to shop for handmade, unique items for even the hardest person on your holiday shopping list.

Shopping for a handmade item is one of the best ways to shop local, supporting someone’s dream, hobby and passion. Grab your friends and explore the crafts or enjoy one of the many family-friendly experiences too. Be sure to check websites and social media pages before you go, weather may affect outdoor markets.

Chris Kringle Market – Ottawa

12-7 p.m. Fridays; 11a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 22

Downtown Ottawa

chriskringlemarket.com

Along with the handcrafted items and sweet treats enjoy live entertainment and family-friendly activities. Visit under the twinkling holiday lights Fridays evenings or during the daytime on the weekends to enjoy this holiday tradition. It’s the perfect reason to visit Ottawa.

Christkindlmarket – Aurora

The Christkindlmarket at RiverEdge Park in Aurora (Photo provided by Eric James Walsh)

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; open Thursday through Sunday Dec. 5-24; open daily Dec. 16- Dec. 24

RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora

christkindlmarket.com/aurora/

Complete with its limited-edition boot mug, visit the suburban outpost of this favorite market in downtown Chicago. Find handcrafted, high-quality items at the market inspired by German and European outdoor holiday markets. Come hungry to explore delicious options including pierogies, sausages, Belgian fries, crepes, pretzels and sweet treats too.

Artisan Gift Sale – St. Charles

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 10

Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles

fineline.org

More than 70 local artists will be featured in this year’s show with their hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind items. Shoppers may be inspired to take a class or two.

Kris Kringle Market – Palos Heights

5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

12217 S. Harlem Ave., Palos Heights

palosheightsrec.org

Shop from more than 70 local businesses at the annual market inside a heated tent. There will be family activities on Friday including carolers performing, crafts for children and an opportunity for photos with Santa.

Holly Jolly Days – Naperville

Hours vary by date; Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-20

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

Admission $5, free for children aged 4 and younger

napersettlement.org/659/Holly-Jolly-Days

Explore Christmas of the past with the special holiday events at the Naper Settlement. Learn how reindeer shoes are made with a demonstration from a blacksmith, enjoy holiday stories and crafts too. Advance admission timed tickets are available online.

Holly Days – Westmont

Hours vary by event, date; Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 8

Veterans Park and Downtown Westmont

hollydaysfestival.com

This multi-day festival is packed full of holiday fun with a Frosty & Friends Parade Saturday night in downtown Westmont, the Snow Much Fun in Veterans Park with wagon rides and outdoor games. Have a chance to meet Santa. Bring an item to the Food Drive on Saturday and cap the weekend with a Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast Sunday morning. The 34th annual Westmont Craft Show is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Westmont High School.

Holiday Market – Oswego

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

oswegolandparkdistrict.org/venue/little-white-school-museum/

The Oswego Country Market moves indoors with a special holiday edition in the historic museum. After the market, keep shopping and dining in downtown Oswego.

McHenry Riverwalk – McHenry

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7

1202 Riverside Drive, McHenry

Local shops include a toy store, a wine shop, handmade crafts, jewelry and more in this quaint outdoor market space along the Fox River.

Jingle Bell Jubilee – Lombard

4-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Downtown Lombard

villageoflombard.org/168/Jingle-Bell-Jubilee

Grab those mittens and enjoy a festive evening with crafts, a cookie walk, holiday shopping and hot cider too. A free trolley will be running to help visitors enjoy the different locations. Catch a choir performance, join a sing-along and enjoy the beautiful light display in Lilacia Park.

Kris Kringle Market – Carol Stream

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14-15

The Rustic Fox, 355 E. Geneva Road, Carol Stream

therusticfoxhome.com

The Rustic Fox, a collective marketplace will be featuring its holiday event in store with more than 185 vendors featuring home décor, handmade crafts, fashion, pet products and so much more.