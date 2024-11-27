Where to see ‘The Nutcracker’ in the city and suburbs

The Fox Valley Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" is Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Ballet)

There are many opportunities to see Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic ballet over the next month. Here are a few of them.

Fox Valley “Nutcracker”: 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29; 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Fox Valley Ballet’s holiday tradition showcases students and families from local dance studios alongside professional dancers. $38-$54 or $27-$43 for kids 10 and younger. bataviafineartscentre.org.

Salt Creek Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Hinsdale Central High School auditorium, 5500 S. Grant St., Hinsdale; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at North Shore Center for Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie; 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Tickets start at $28. saltcreekballet.org/the-nutcracker/.

“The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 5-15, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Performed by the Schaumburg Dance Ensemble. $30-$48. prairiecenter.org.

“Nutcracker All Jazzed Up”: Noon, 3 and 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, at Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Presented by the Bartlett Park District and Lisa’s School of Dance, the production includes local dancers performing to Tchaikovsky’s musical score, reorchestrated into a modern, up-tempo, family-friendly experience. All ages. Tickets required. bartlettparkdistrict.com.

The “Naperville Nutcracker”: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at North Central College, Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. “Naperville Nutcracker” is presented by Elise Flagg Academy of Dance. $40. (630) 637-SHOW (7469) or northcentralcollege.edu/show.

Joffrey Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6-27; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7-21; 1 and 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8-22; 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12; 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24; 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $36-$187. joffrey.org.

Barrington Dance Ensemble’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Barrington High School, 616 Main St., Barrington. Barrington Dance Ensemble’s 31st annual production of “The Nutcracker” features guest artists from national and Chicago regional dance companies performing the lead soloist roles. Joining them will be more than 100 performers from the Northwest suburbs. $25-$38. (847) 382-6333 or barringtondance.org.

M3 Dance’s “The Nutcracker”: Noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and noon Sunday, Dec. 8, Hemmens Exhibition Hall, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. A fresh take on this classic tale featuring artists from well-known ballet and contemporary companies. $30-$40; $5 off for ages 62 or older or 9 and younger. elginil.gov.

Ruth Page’s “The Nutcracker”: 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, at Northeastern Illinois University, Salme Harju Steinberg Fine Arts Center, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago; 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 21 and 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The Ruth Page Center for the Arts presents its annual production of “Ruth Page’s The Nutcracker,” featuring original choreography by Ruth Page. This production features international guest artists, as well as students from the Ruth Page School of Dance. $15-$65. ruthpage.org.

Alma Dance Theater’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St. Features acclaimed international ballet stars and actors from around the world, Alma Dance School’s students and children from the school’s special needs program. $54-$57. www.bataviafineartscentre.org/events/.

“Nutcracker Magical Christmas Ballet”: 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Features an international all-star cast that blends world-class ballet with puppets, lavish costumes and acrobatics. Tickets start at $31. rosemont.com/theatre/event/nutcracker-magical-christmas-ballet.

Judith Svalander Ballet School’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 13-22, Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. $31-$51. www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

North Shore School of Dance’s “The Nutcracker”: 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Lake Forest Academy, 1500 W. Kennedy Road, Lake Forest. Features dancers from the North Shore and surrounding suburbs. $25. (847) 432-2060 or northshoredance.com.

LoMastro’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, at the John & Nancy Hughes Theater at the Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. More than 100 youths will perform alongside professionals in principle roles. $32-$41 in advance. lomastro.com/nutcracker.

Monarch’s “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. A twist on the classic ballet, interwoven with pieces of nostalgic past, illuminating present and a visionary futuristic storyline. Principal dancers from the Joffrey Ballet of Chicago will make a special guest appearance as the Cavalier and Sugar Plum Fairy. $41-$47. bataviafineartscentre.org/events/.

Engage Dance Academy’s “The Nutcracker”: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Clara visits the Land of Sweets in an adventure with the Engage Dance Academy. The Dec. 20 production is a sensory performance. $17-$25 for the sensory performance; $20-$32. rauecenter.org.

