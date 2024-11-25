Bureau County Chorus, Princeton Community Band to perform Christmas concert

The Bureau County Chorus and the Princeton Community Band will be performing a joint Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Princeton High School auditorium, 103 S. Euclid Ave. (Derek Barichello)

The Bureau County Chorus, under the direction of Megan Olson and accompanied by Charlie Gebeck, will sing several Christmas tunes, both classic and modern. Their program includes “Brightest and Best,” arrangement by Kirchner; “Glow,” by Whitacre; “Carol of the Bells,” arrangement by Kupferschmidt; “Hanerot Halalu (Light the Candles), by Slagle; “Aurora Borealis,” by Bernon; “Holiday Road of Carols,” by Greg Gilpin, and “Silent Night,” arrangement by Ruth Elaine Schram.

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann MB Lusher, will be performing an assortment of Christmas music including “Fantasia on a Christmas Carol,” by Erik Morales; “Bobsled Run,” by Lloyd Conley; “A Minor Holiday Celebration,” arrangement by Robert W. Smith; “The Nutcracker Suite,” arrangement By Paul Lavendar and “All I Want for Christmas is You,” arrangement by Larry Kerchner.

The concert will conclude with a combined number, performed by the band and chorus together, “The Christmas Song” (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire), arrangement by Audrey Snyder and John Higgins.

The concert is free, however, donations will be gratefully accepted for both the band and chorus. Princeton Community Band is a nonprofit organization.