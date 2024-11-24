McHenry kicks off holiday season with parade, Santa and twinkling lights

Russell Piper, 6, left, and his sister Emeigh, 4, of McHenry, wave for candy during the Toys for Tots Parade on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in downtown McHenry. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The city of McHenry kicked off its holiday season this weekend with horse-drawn sleigh and trolley rides, visits with Santa, twinkling lights and its annual Toys for Tots Parade.

The festivities aren’t over either.

The Festival of Trees, featuring trees decorated by local businesses and civic organizations in a theme of their choice, will continue through Dec. 29 at the McHenry City Hall, 333 S. Green St., open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and McHenry Recreation Center, 3636 Municipal Drive, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Visitors can bring a canned non-perishable food item or toiletries to place beneath their favorite tree. The tree with the most donations wins bragging rights and free entry for next year’s event. All donations go to Veterans Path to Hope.

A scavenger hunt where participants search local stores for missing reindeer and then place the corresponding store sticker on the right reindeer continues through Dec. 13. Completed cards can be turned in at the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce, 1307 N. Green St., for a chance to pick a prize from a treasure chest.

Letters to Santa can also be submitted through Dec. 13 at the magical mailbox located at Neumann Park, 1246 N. Green St. Letters should include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a response from Santa.

McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes, 1202 N. Riverside Drive, will feature a holiday market Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Shop the 10 tiny shops and other market vendors at Miller Point Park while enjoying a food truck and entertainment.

For more information, go to mchenrychamber.com/downtown-holiday-walk/.