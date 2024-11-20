5 Things to Do: My Sweet Treat painting class, library baking event and more in Kane County

The Kane County Flea Market will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, located at 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. (Shaw Media)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Sensory Playtime: From 10:30 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 22, parents can bring babies, toddlers and children to the Town and Country Public Library District’s Meeting Room for a Sensory Playtime. This is a drop-in event in which parents can bring their children anytime during the allocated time frame. There will be a variety of stations available to stimulate kids’ minds and build sensory, discovery and motor skills. The library is located at 320 E. North St., in Elburn. For more information, visit librarymarket.com/event/sensory-playtime-drop-37680.

2. My Sweet Treat: From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, there will be a gingerbread painting class at Pinot’s Palette, 3823 E. Main St., St. Charles. This is the perfect event for a date night. Attendees will have the opportunity to paint gingerbread cookies, candy canes and snowflakes. The cost is $42 per guest. For more information, visit pinotspalette.com/stcharles/event/790113.

3. The Fox and the Turkey Races 2024: At 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, the Fox River Trail Runners will host the Fox and the Turkey 4-Mile and 1-Mile Youth Race in downtown Batavia. The youth mile will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the 4-mile will begin at 8:10 a.m. The Trail Runners are partnering with the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry, and $5 will be donated for every 4-mile registration. Four-mile finishers will receive a custom finisher medal, and 4-mile registrants will receive a Fox and Turkey running hat. Youth 1-mile participants will receive a race buff (all while supplies last). For more information, visit facebook.com/events/155-houston-st-batavia-il-60510-1924-united-states/2024-the-fox-and-the-turkey-races/7953756388041342/.

4. Kane County Flea Market: From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, the Kane County Flea Market will take place at the Kane County Fairgrounds, located at 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. There will be more than 600 dealers on site, and there will be refurbished furniture, holiday decorations, sports collectibles, antiques and more available for purchase. The flea market is held on the first Sunday of the month, with the preceding Saturday. For more information, visit kanecountyfleamarket.com/.

5. Holiday Sweet Treats with Chef Susan: From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, holiday treats will be made in the Geneva Public Library’s Meeting Room. Chef Susan Maddox will create holiday treats that can be easily recreated at home. Attendees will learn new culinary methods and techniques, get the recipes for the treats and sample some of the creations. Those with food allergies should speak with a library staff member prior to the program. This event is mainly for adults. The library is located at 227 S. Seventh St. For more information, visit gpld.org/event/12014886.

