Carriage rides, visiting Santa and more seasonal wonder in Kane County

Take a carriage ride in Geneva throughout December with Royal Carriage Ltd. (Photo provided by Royal Carriage Ltd. (photo by Cassie Lacina))

Nearly as magical as the day itself is the lead-up to Christmas. Make it a season of joy and time-honored traditions with these offerings.

Old-Fashioned Fun

Royal Carriage Ltd. will offer complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides downtown Geneva from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday beginning December 7 through December 22. The pick-up spot is located at the corner of Third and James streets in downtown Geneva.

Four to six passengers fit in the ornate open-air carriage, which is decorated for the season.

“The horses are so into what they do,” said owner and operator Lyla Blanchard, who owns six horses in total, all either full or part draft horse. Draft horses are known to be among the strongest of all breeds, able to pull six times their weight.

“They love going out and being around people and we allow kids to pet and feed the animals,” Blanchard said.

Additionally, Royal Carriage can be booked for private events. Learn more at royalcarriageltd.com.

Also available for private events throughout the area is Candlelight Horse and Carriage in Yorkville. The company is hired for big events like weddings and surprise proposals but other times, it may be a group of people looking to take a unique trip through a neighborhood to see holiday lights and decor, said owner and operator Tom White, who owns two Tennessee Walking horses.

Those interested can get a quote online at candlelighthorseandcarriage.com.

The Season of Santa

There will be several opportunities for kids to visit with Santa and share their Christmas wishes ahead of the big day.

Santa’s House

1 to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from November 30 through December 22

29 S. 1st St., St. Charles

stcholidayhomecoming.com

Kids can drop off letters, share their wish list and take pictures with Santa. Friendly dogs are invited too. Santa’s House is offered free of charge.

Sundays with Santa

Noon to 2 p.m., December 1, 8, 15 and 22

Boardwalk Shops, 114 E. Wilson St., Batavia

downtownbatavia.com

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and shop the small businesses of the Batavia Boardwalk during this event.

Woodland Santa’s Holiday Workshop 10 to 11:30 a.m., December 1

Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles

Santa will arrive pulled by helpers in the form of dashing huskies. The workshop will offer the chance to make an ornament, write a letter to Santa and take pictures with the certain red-suited someone. This program is for kids aged 2 and older.

Breakfast with Santa

8 to 11 a.m., December 1

Elburn Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn

elburnlions.com Enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet of pancakes, eggs, and more with Santa. Reservations are not required.

Sundaes with Santa

8:45 a.m. or 5:15 p.m., December 9 Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles stcparks.org

Children 6 and younger can build ice cream sundaes heaped with toppings, make paper chains to count down the days until Christmas and even play a game of Freeze Dance with Santa. The event will include opportunities to interact and take pictures with St. Nick, and all kids will take home a goody bag.

Splashing with Santa

9 to 11 a.m., December 14

Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail Road, Aurora

foxvalleyparkdistrict.org

Even Kris Kringle loves a pool party. Swim and splash in the center’s leisure pool and watch as Santa shoots down the water slide. Elves will be on hand to help kids with themed crafts. Participants must be 2 or older and accompanied by an adult ticketholder.

Stroll to the North Pole 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 14

Pottawatomie Park and Community Center, 8 North Ave., St. Charles stcparks.org

Participants can walk along a whimsical outdoor wonderland and enjoy hot cocoa, creation stations, a trip to Mrs. Claus’ sweet shop, a reading of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and photo opportunities with Santa and his elves.

Special Delivery

Get a letter from Santa by stopping by the North Pole mailbox located at the Edward Schock Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way, through December 18. No postage is required, though a sealed envelope with a return address is needed to receive a response.

Out on the Ice

Glide and spin at one of the spots this winter.

Always check weather conditions and follow posted signs or colored safety flags before setting foot on the ice.

Batavia

Depot Pond, located west of the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave.

Aurora

Oakhurst Forest Preserve, 1680 5th Ave.

Geneva

Wheeler Park, 410 Wheeler Drive

Mill Creek Pool, 39W125 S. Mill Creek Drive

St. Charles

Lincoln Park, 450 W. Main St. (ice skating only)

Langum Park, 50 Devereaux Way (hockey only)