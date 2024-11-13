5 Things to Do: Dinner at the Legion, ‘Hike the Hennepin’ this weekend in the Sauk Valley

1. Have dinner at the Legion: Dixon American Legion Post 12 will serve chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. The meal costs $12. Meals will be available for carryout or dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St. To reserve a meal, call 815-284-2003.

2. Take a hike: The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host its next “Hike the Hennepin” event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Bridge 23 of the Hennepin Canal Mainline, 18094 state Route 78, Annawan. There is no fee to join the hike. Attendees are expected to dress appropriately for the weather. Hikers will meet at Bridge 23 and be shuttled to Bridge 28. The portion is 5 miles long and named Muskrat. Participants do not need to be Friends of the Hennepin Canal members. For information, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.

3. Love Lights the Way to Hometown Holidays: Rock Falls invites you to experience the magic of its 37th annual Hometown Holidays from Nov. 21 to 23. Businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to participate in the Rock Falls Christmas Walk, a key Hometown Holidays event. To become part of the festivities, call the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-4500 or visit the website at rockfallschamber.com. Thursday, Nov. 21, will feature Holiday Bingo at the Rock Falls American Legion. Prizes to be given are valued between $50 and $250, and there will be a jackpot prize of more than $1,000 in local gift cards. Doors open at 4 p.m.; games start at 6 p.m. The Love Light Ceremony at the Love Light Tree will be Friday, Nov. 22. Join this candlelit ceremony to honor loved ones, with names read aloud. Names can be submitted for $5 at the Rock Falls Library or online. Rock Falls’ Uptown Christmas Walk also will be Nov. 22. Enjoy free treats, activities and giveaways; meet Santa; visit the petting zoo; and end the evening with a chance to win $1,000. Grinch dodgeball will be Saturday, Nov. 23, at Rock Falls Middle School. Children ages pre-kindergarten through seventh grade will battle the Grinch with the help of local mascots and holiday characters. The first 100 children registered receive a free goody bag.

4. See the lights in Rock Falls: The fifth annual Holiday Light Display at Centennial Park will begin Friday, Nov. 29, and will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the last day being Saturday, Dec. 28. The hours will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Local businesses, churches, schools and organizations will have the park shelters and grounds all lit up with Christmas displays for all to enjoy! On Saturday, Nov. 30, no cars will be allowed as horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered through the park. On Friday, Dec. 6, there will be a food drive for Sauk Valley Foodbank. Admission is free and donations are welcome.

5: Experience Sterling’s Sights & Sounds Downtown Christmas Walk: Sterling’s annual Christmas walk will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Sterling. On the first Friday of December, Sterling welcomes the holiday season with the annual tree lighting, downtown Christmas walk, Santa’s Workshop, late-night shopping and dining specials, and entertainment. The tree lighting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the library plaza. From 5:45 to 7:30 p.m., enjoy Santa’s Workshop activities and visits with Santa on East Fourth Street alongside the theater, horse and carriage rides [loading/unloading behind Grummert’s Hardware] and entertainment in Dale Park. Visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events/seasonal-sights-sounds for details.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.