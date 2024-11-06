5 Things to Do: Pumpkin Smash, Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo and more in Kane County

A Jack-O-Lantern snarls after meeting his demise when tossed from a fire tower during the Byron Fire Department's annual Pumpkin Smashing Event on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. There will be a Pumpkin Smash in Geneva from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the Community Gardens at Prairie Green, located at Peck and Bricher roads. (Earleen Hinton)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo will take place at the Kane County Fairgrounds, located at 525 S. Randall Road, in St. Charles. There will be reptiles, exotics, birds, fish, puppies, kittens, suppliers, feeders and more on site. Animal option opportunities will be available. This is a bimonthly event. The next expo is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. All ages are welcome, as well as the pets of attendees. For ages 11 and up, tickets are $8, for ages 6-10, tickets are $3 and children ages 5 and younger are free. For attendees bringing four or more animals, admission is $15. For tickets bought with a credit card, there will be a $0.60 service fee. For more information, visit allanimalexpo.com/information/. To reach the Expo directly, call 630-533-0181 or email allanimalshow@aol.com.

2. Pumpkin Smash: From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, the Geneva Natural Resources Committee and the Geneva Park District will host a pumpkin smash at the Community Gardens at Prairie Green, located at Peck and Bricher roads. The smash is dedicated to reducing the number of pumpkins ending up in landfills; instead, allowing the soil to receive nutrients from the pumpkins. Community members are welcome to donate their pumpkins at the event. All pumpkin decor must be removed before smashing. Pumpkin-themed vendors will be on site. Flat Can Recycling will be available for individuals to recycle hard-to-recycle items. To find a list of the company’s accepted items and any fees associated with such, visit flatcanrecycling.com/event/geneva-pumpkin-smash/. Garden plots will also be available for attendees to sign up for. They’re open for use from dawn to dusk April through October. For more information on the Pumpkin Smash, visit geneva.il.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3642.

3. Yoga and Your Mental Health: From 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, there will be a yoga and mental health class with Jeffrey Erl & Torus Center at 121 Flinn St., Suite 121, in Batavia. This event will include yoga poses, breathe work and meditation techniques. It’s designed to relieve stress and improve attendees’ spiritual and mental well-being. It is $20 per attendee. More sessions will take place throughout the month and into December. For more information and for a list of future dates, visit torus-center.com/event/yoga-and-your-mental-health-5/.

4. Susan Rice at The Comedy Vault: Beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Susan Rice will perform at The Comedy Vault, located at 18 E. Wilson St., in Batavia. Rice began her comedy career in 1983, and has appeared on CBS, ABC, Don’t Tell Comedy on YouTube and America’s Got Talent. Tickets are $25, and there is a two item minimum purchase per attendee. This show is for individuals 21 and up. Attendees should arrive at least 30 minutes in advance, and doors open at 2 p.m. For more information, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com/shows/273043.

5. Sea Scout Ship 1926′s Annual Holiday Bazaar: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 and 24, there will be a Holiday Bazaar at Northwestern Medicine Stadium, at 34w002 Cherry Lane, in Geneva. Attendees will be able to shop for crafts, jewelry, home decor, handmade items and children’s gifts. They will also be able to enter raffles, get photos with Santa and visit Mrs. Claus and The Elves Workshop. Admission for adults is $2 pre-sale and $5 at the door. There is also a Family Activity Package for two adults and up to four children for $20 pre-sale and $30 at the door. For more information, visit https://www.kccougars.com/public-events/holiday-bazaar-nov-23.

