5 Things to Do: Bluey Bingo, holiday craft fair and more in Kendall County

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Kids Eat Free and BINGO: From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday, there will be free kids’ meals and Bingo at Craft’d Yorkville, located at 2075 Marketview Drive. Free kids’ meals can be redeemed with the purchase of an adult entree. Kids’ Bingo will feature prizes and kid-friendly cartoon characters. For more information, visit thecraftdlife.com/event/kids-eat-free-kids-1119/.

2. Oswego High School Holiday Craft Fair: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, there will be a craft fair at Oswego High School, located at 4250 Illinois Route 71. This event will be hosted by K3Krafts. A variety of holiday-related craft items will be available for sale. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/oswego-high-school/oswego-high-school-holiday-craft-fair/1495398177727528/.

3. DIY Glitter Pumpkins: From 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, there will be a pumpkin decorating class at the Oswego Public Library District’s Montgomery Campus, located at 1111 Reading Drive. Attendees will add glitter to plain foam pumpkins. This event is aimed toward teens. Registration is required and will be open until 9 p.m. on Nov. 1. For more information, visit oswego.librarycalendar.com/event/diy-yarn-pumpkins-3229.

4. Teen Volunteer Opportunity - Which Craft: From 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, teens can volunteer for the Oswego public Library District’s Which Craft program at the Montgomery Campus, located at 1111 Reading Drive. Grades six through 12 can volunteer. Volunteers must be on time, must dress appropriately, electronics should be left at home, cell phones should be silenced and rubber gloves will be provided if desired. Attendees must give at least a four hour notice if they can no longer volunteer. Registration is required and is open through 9 p.m. Nov. 8. For more information, visit oswego.librarycalendar.com/event/teen-volunteer-opportunity-which-craft-3222.

5. Special BLUEY Bingo with BINGO Brunch at Pinz: At 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, there will be Bluey Bingo and Brunch event at Pinz Entertainment Center, located at 1211 N. Bridge St., in Yorkville. Bingo will begin at noon, and there will be prizes provided for winners. There will also be a special brunch menu, Bluey-themed drinks and mocktails for the kids and a meet and greet with Bluey and Bingo. There will be 18 percent added to all checks. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/547675144310038/?_rdr.

