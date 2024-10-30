5 Things to Do: 2024 Cocoa and Chocolate Crawl, Dia De Los Muertos and more in Kane County

A horse-drawn carriage travels on Third Street in downtown Geneva as part of the Geneva Christmas Walk Weekends on Dec. 12. The celebration continues with a Cocoa Crawl Dec. 19-20, 2023. Geneva's annual Cocoa and Chocolate Crawl will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, throughout downtown Geneva and the Geneva Commons. (Sandy Bressner)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Dia De Los Muertos: From noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, there will be a Day of the Dead (Dia De Los Muertos) celebration at 63rd Street Apothecary, located at 10 E. Wilson St., in Batavia. The event will include food, drinks, retail items and more. Tamales will be served until they run out. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/dia-de-los-muertos/.

2. Cocoa & Chocolate Crawl 2024: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, the 2024 Cocoa and Chocolate Crawl will take place throughout downtown Geneva and the Geneva Commons. A variety of Geneva shops and restaurants will have chocolate/cocoa creations offered for $24 a ticket. Attendees can go to participating businesses during the provided hours to try their creations. Only one sample per business will be given per ticket. Tickets can be picked up between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, 8 S. Third St., or on Nov. 2 from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. in the Geneva Visitor Center, 10 S. Third St. For more information or to see a list of participating businesses, visit members.genevachamber.com/events/details/cocoa-chocolate-crawl-2024-59351.

3. Holiday Sneak Peak: From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, stores throughout downtown Batavia will be open later to provide a “sneak peak” of holiday merchandise for early holiday shopping. A festive trolley will drive between participating businesses so shoppers can easily jump off and explore. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/holiday-sneak-peek/.

4. Artisan Craft and Food Fair: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, there will be an Artisan Craft and Food Fair at Heritage Prairie Farm, located at 2N308 Brundige Road, in Elburn. The fair festivities will take place under the farm’s heated events tent. This event is great for holiday shopping, and it features vendors that make handmade mittens, clothes, jams, art, jewelry, soaps and much more. For more information or to view the list of vendors, visit heritageprairiefarm.com/artisan-craft-food-fair.

5. Christmas on the Fox Art & Craft Show: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 and 24, the Christmas on the Fox Art and Craft Show will take place at Kane County Fairgrounds, located at 525 S. Randall Road, in St. Charles. This event is presented by Art of the Heartland, and there will be over 100 crafters participating. Lunch will also be available. Admission is $5. For more information, visit kanecountyfair.com/Events.

