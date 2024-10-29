Christmas movie filmed in Northwest suburbs to air on Hulu

Crew at the Chatterbox in Long Grove filming Hulu’s “Christmas on the Ranch,” premiering Friday, Nov. 1. (Courtesy of Very Merry Entertainment)

A family-friendly holiday romance movie largely filmed in Mundelein, Hawthorn Woods and Long Grove will debut on Hulu starting Friday, Nov. 1.

“Christmas on the Ranch” is the third in a trilogy of Christmas movies shot in the Northwest suburbs — previous entries were “Christmas With Felicity” and “Reporting for Christmas.” The latter premiered on Hulu last year.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Hulu again and look forward to sharing the film with audiences this holiday season,” said Chris Charles, who produced the film with John Bosher.

The film is set in Ohio, where a talk-show relationship expert is stranded at a ranch before Christmas. There, she meets a charming rancher.

It stars Daytime Emmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow and Houston Rhines.

Stars Houston Rhines, left, and Jade Harlow at one of the Long Grove locations used for the Hulu movie “Christmas on the Ranch.” (Courtesy of Very Merry Entertainment)

Most of the principal photography took place at Country Ridge Stables in Mundelein and the Zia West equestrian facility in Hawthorn Woods.

“We think viewers will especially enjoy all the amazing horses featured in the movie,” said Bosher, a Mundelein resident whose wife, Jessica, runs In Motion Dance studio in Long Grove.

Additional photography took place in Long Grove at the Chatterbox of Long Grove, the Sock Monkey Museum and the famous Robert Parker Coffin Bridge; in Arlington Heights at Dakota K Auto Repair & Tire Center; and in Vernon Hills at Bende.

Bosher mentioned the famous covered bridge plays a crucial role in the plot. But the bridge itself does not get hit. Instead, the heroine crosses the bridge before swerving into a lamppost to avoid hitting a horse.

But the local connection goes beyond the cinematic backdrop. Bosher and Charles of Very Merry Entertainment have ties to the area, while Buffalo Grove resident Adam Rockoff co-wrote the screenplay with Terry Kinane. Rockoff’s versatile background includes work in the horror genre.

The filmmakers have enjoyed using the character of Long Grove to stand in for small-town communities in other states.

“Long Grove has always been that quintessential small town,” said Rockoff.

Actress Amy Sloan, left, and “Christmas on the Ranch” star Jade Harlow shoot scenes for the film at the Sock Monkey Museum in Long Grove. (Courtesy of Very Merry Entertainment)

He mentioned visiting Strawberry Fest and Chocolate Fest on weekends, adding that his daughter Hailey sang carols in downtown Long Grove while she went to Stevenson High School.

“It kind of fits a little bit of the image that we’ve tried to maintain throughout the years to keep that rural character among the suburban sprawl,” Long Grove Village President Bill Jacob said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241028/news/christmas-movie-filmed-in-northwest-suburbs-to-air-on-hulu/