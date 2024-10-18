5 spooky things to do: Witches and Wizards in Woodstock and haunted trails in Huntley

Rubeus Hagrid, portrayed by Todd Vandiver, of Janesville, Wisconsin, gives directions to a family of witches and wizards walks through the historic Woodstock Square dressed as Rubeus Hagrid during Witches and Wizards in 2021 in Woodstock. The event returns this weekend. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Witches and Wizards: Explore the whimsy and enchantment of the Witches and Wizards of Woodstock event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at various locations on the historic downtown Woodstock Square. The free event will have loads of spooky activities for all ages including charades, trivia, scavenger hunts, a pumpkin walk, crafts, a costume contest, potion-making and broomstick races. Visit with owls, hawks and alpacas, and stop by the Woodstock Opera House to try on a magical talking hat. Check out more details about Witches and Wizards in Woodstock here: Witchesandwizardsevent.com.

Fall fun: Enjoy a day filled will fun and free fall activities for the whole family at the Fox River Grove Fall Fun event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Algonquin Road Elementary School soccer fields, located at 975 Algonquin Road. There will be kids’ games, pumpkin-decorating, pony rides, a petting zoo, a costume contest, a chili cook-off, a beer tent and food vendors. Find more details on Fox River Grove’s Fall Fun event here: Facebook.com/frgliving.

Trail of treats: Put on your Halloween costume for the Old Town Trick-or-Treat Trail from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday on South Main Street in Algonquin. Walk down the trail from Madison Street to Route 62 for lots of tricks and treats at local downtown businesses. Stop by for family-friendly activities, and paint pumpkins with Makity Make, Kopetsky Properties and Fishman Miller PC. See more details on the Algonquin Old Town Trick-or-Treat Trail on the village’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/AlgonquinIL.

Howl-O-Ween: Celebrate Halloween with furry friends Friday and Saturday at the Furever Home Dog Sanctuary in Richmond, located at 10720 Zarnstorff Road. Cozy up for an outdoor scary movie, bonfire, hayrides, s’mores and explore a haunted barn from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday. Come over from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for a dog costume contest, pumpkin-decorating and more hayrides and bonfires. Leashed dogs are allowed. Tickets are $30 per person or $45 per household at the door. Check out more information about Howl-O-Ween in Richmond here: Fureverhomedogsanctuary.org.

Haunted trail: Get spooked at the Huntley Parks District’s fourth annual Haunted Trails from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Deicke Park in Huntley, located at 11419 S. Route 47. This year’s theme is “fun house” and will feature circus spirits of clowns and specters wandering the trails. The event is not recommended for children younger than 13 due to graphic content. Tickets are $12 for Huntley residents and $15 for nonresidents. Find more information on the Haunted Trails event at the Huntley parks Facebook page: Facebook.com/HuntleyParks.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting details to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.