A holiday concert featuring the Streator Community Chorus performing the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah” will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 509 E Broadway St., Streator.

The public is invited. A freewill offering will be collected.

All area singers are invited to participate. Two rehearsals will be held prior to the concert: at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Streator.