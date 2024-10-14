Stage 212 in La Salle to present ‘Misery,’ adaptation of Stephen King novel

Stage 212 in La Salle takes a walk on the dark side with its Fall 2024 production of “Misery,” William Goldman’s riveting adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel. (Tom Collins)

Stage 212 in La Salle takes a walk on the dark side with its Fall 2024 production of “Misery,” William Goldman’s riveting adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel.

“Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his “No. 1 fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere.

Appearing in the cast are Jeff Sudakov as Paul Sheldon, Michelle McClane as Annie Wilkes and Greg Tullis as Buster.

Production staff includes director Joey Santos, producer/set construction lead Scot Smigel, stage manager Dave Roden, lighting designer/operator Yvette Lucas and stagehands Cheyenne Sunken, Ella Johns and Doug Bartelt.

“Misery” will be presented Nov. 8-10, 15-17 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public for $17 each beginning Oct. 28, and may be purchased by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

“Misery” contains depictions of physical and mental abuse, violence and coarse language, and is not recommended for viewing by children. “Misery” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.