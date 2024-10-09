5 Things to Do: ‘Howl O’ Ween’ Dog Parade, Bat Race and more in Kane County

Many unique and different dogs were wearing creative costumes during the Howl O’ Ween Dog Parade Saturday October 22, 2022, at Peck Farm Park in Geneva. The event will take place again from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Peck Farm Park. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Illinois Home Improvement Material Auction: Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, the Illinois Home Improvement Material Auction at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. for registration. A sneak peek will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the fairgrounds. Typically products include kitchen sinks and faucets, toilets, hand tools, work benches, appliances, air compressors, mosaic tile and much more. For more information, visit peakauction.com/illinois/?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw3vO3BhCqARIsAEWblcBS4o1egBmRvlw74pymBvdTlshZUlgiiRWX_fOZJWnByCrw5X0KEjgaAjMbEALw_wcB.

2. Buildapalooza + LEGO Drive at Art History Brewery: From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, a “Buildapalooza” and LEGO Drive will take place at Art History Brewing, 649 W. State St., Geneva. There will be a LEGO free-build for all ages, beer and food. Fernando’s Street Kitchen will open the taproom with the brewery at noon. Nearly 200 pounds of LEGOs will be on site to build with. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new LEGO set to donate to Bricks of Hope, a local nonprofit aimed at creating happiness for sick children through LEGOs. For more information, visit shorturl.at/nPDA3.

3. Cottages in the Woods 2024: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, the Cottages in the Woods event will take place at Good Templar Park, 528 E. Side Drive, Geneva. There will be Swedish cottages offering a variety of items, including handmade items, vintage and collectable items, traditional Scandinavian art, baked goods and kids’ crafts. There will be photo opportunities available with individuals dressed as fairies. Over 20 cottages will be open. Specific items being sold include pottery, woodworking, rosemaling, jewelry, watercolor art, gnomes, honey, natural makeup and more. For more information, visit goodtemplarpark.org/events/2022/10/16/cottages-in-the-woods-abawf-etctc.

4. Howl O’ Ween Dog Parade: From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, Geneva Park District will host a Howl O’ Ween Parade for dogs at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Dogs should be in costume. There needs to be one handler per dog, but one person can bring more than one dog. Additional people are invited to enjoy the parade. As this is a family-friendly event, attendees are asked to dress their dogs in costumes not controversial, scary or political. To register, use activity code 4611309-2A. For more information, visit genevaparks.org/special-events/howl-o-ween-dog-parade/.

5. Bat Race 5K/10K: On Saturday, Oct. 26, Batavia United Way will hold its 11th annual Bat Race 5K/10K at 31 N. River St., Batavia. Batavia United Way anticipates over 700 runners joining. Besides the 5K and 10K there will also be a Kids’ Fun Run. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Categories will include Best Duo, Best Group, Best Adult Male, Best Adult Female and Best Child costumes. There will be special treats and beverages after the race. Registration ranges from $5 to $45, depending on age and race. For more information, visit bataviaunitedway.org/bat-race/.

