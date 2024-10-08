Coal Mine History Day, Fall Festival to entertain, educate visitors in Toluca

The view of "The Jumbo" in Toluca. The slag hill echoes the city's heritage as a coal mining town, and has been preserved to allow people to climb to the top.

Toluca Coal Mine Association is sponsoring a Coal Mine History Day from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, along with its annual Fall Festival at 101 W. Bennington St., Toluca.

The day of history events is free.

Bucky Halker, an internationally known Illinois Rhodes Scholar speaker, will be presenting “Down in the Mine at 1:30 p.m. Down in the Mine combines musical performance and commentary of Illinois miners. The presentation features songs by coal miners. The commentary places this folk tradition in a historical context and offers details on coal mining, coal miner bards and songwriters, early county music and individual songs. This program will run 60 to 70 minutes and allows for questions and answers.

Also, “Geology Joe” Joe Jakupcak, the volunteer trail guide from Starved Rock and Conservation Foundation naturalist from Dayton Bluffs, along with a River Guide from Starved Rock Marina will be guiding tours of the trails of the Toluca Coal Mine Park before and after the performance of Halker. All age groups can enjoy Geology Joe’s experience in nature.

The Toluca Coal Mine Park, an Illinois State Historical Site, will showcase new additions during this year’s annual Fall Festival. Among the highlights are the recently installed historical markers, which explain the history of the Toluca Coal Mine. These markers aim to deepen the community’s understanding of the area’s coal mining heritage.

Another significant addition is a new bridge, which links the manicured park area to the preserve park trails and the newly planted Illinois native wildflower preserve. A special blessing ceremony for the bridge will take place, celebrating this connection between nature and local history.

One of the day’s most anticipated activities will be the Jumbo climb, where participants will ascend the slag pile – a powerful symbol of the town’s coal mining past. Those who complete the climb will receive certificates commemorating their achievement, offering a lasting memory of the coal mine era. Visitors also will have the chance to explore the history of the Toluca Coal Mine through special displays available throughout the day.

In addition to the historical highlights, the Toluca Coal Mine Association will continue its tradition of hosting the annual Fall Festival, which the community has enjoyed for years. Activities include free family-friendly offerings such as exhibits from the University of Illinois Extension’s Marshall-Putnam Master Gardeners/Master Naturalists, 4-H programs, Ag in the Classroom and barrel rides for children.

The Toluca Coal Mine Park invites families and history enthusiasts alike to come together for a day of fun, learning and celebration of the town’s unique history.