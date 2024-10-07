Dining scene in Kendall County continues to heat up

Bon Appetit! Enjoy cozy and local fare in Kendall County, as the dining scene continues to grow.

Nash Vegas Saloon, 61 Main St., Oswego

Nash Vegas Saloon stands roughly 500 miles from the bustling cultural hub for which it is named.

Stare at the tractor suspended above the bar, attempt to finish a gargantuan hot chicken sandwich, or try your feet at line dancing lessons, though, and one might begin to wonder if it’s closer.

Downstate Nashville, Ill., already is named for Nashville, Tenn., but Nash Vegas Saloon owner Joe Porretta assures his establishment carries a heavy Music City influence, too.

“It’s a destination place,” Porretta said. “People are just coming in from all over the area.”

The team operating Nash Vegas Saloon hoped for nothing less.

Housed at the site of the former Oswego Brewing Company, the restaurant and bar underwent a significant facelift before opening in August.

So far, one addition consistently prompts an instant eyelift among visitors. Yes, Virginia, er, Tennessee, that’s a 6,000-pound 1946 John Deere tractor hanging over the bar.

Those attending a friends and family event on Aug. 2 got a sneak peek of what Nash Vegas Saloon offers. (Eric Schelkopf)

“It’s a big boy,” Porretta said.

And yup, the tractor is a nod to a similar feature at country music star Jason Aldean’s bar in downtown Nashville, Tenn. As for the venue’s glowing, light-up bar? That pays tribute to Bob “Kid Rock” Ritchie’s bar in the original Nash Vegas, Porretta said.

Burgers, sandwiches, and salads highlight the menu alongside an array of appetizers including Honky Tonk Nachos – shredded carnitas, house-made pale ale queso, cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos, avocado, pico de gallo, and lime sour cream.

Nash Vegas Saloon offers free line dancing lessons on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and live music multiple nights a week. Visit facebook.com/nashvegasoswego/ for more information about offerings and events.

Several other unique dining experiences around Kendall County complement the new kid on the block. Here are a few others to consider:

Crusade Burger Bar, 209 S. Bridge St., Yorkville

“Burger” is part of the name here for good reason; there are loads of diverse options from which to choose. There’s also this factoid: A place with a burger called Bite the Flesh – white cheddar, grilled onions, BBQ brisket, mac ‘n cheese and bacon bits over a savory patty – also offers vegan options.

Crusade is doing well in its movement to revolutionize drinks, too. Some milkshakes include donuts as a garnish and there’s a deep stable of craft cocktails.

Danelli’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, 228 E. Washington St., Oswego

Danelli’s founder and co-owner John Daniels addressed what makes his establishment stand out in a 2022 interview with Kendall County Magazine.

“Why do they come here?” he said. “Because we put an effort into it. My people in the back, my people in the front. We’re cordial with [guests]. Friendly. They know them by name. And we put out a decent, good meal. It’s as simple as that.”

Oswego Inn, 54 Main St., Oswego

No frills, great burgers, cold beer.

Sometimes, that’s all someone in search of a nice night out needs.

A community staple since 1933, Oswego Inn offers those things and more in a cozy setting that feels every bit like the friendly neighborhood establishment it is. The menu goes beyond burgers, too.