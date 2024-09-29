Oswego Cemetery Walk, pumpkin farms bring fall fun to Kendall County

Row upon row the trees stand sentry. Among sun-dappled leaves, ruby-colored apples await eager hands. On a different patch of land, a fruit of another kind grows rounder with each passing day. This fall, make plans to hand-select a bountiful bushel and pick the perfect pumpkin at one of these local spots.

If you’re looking for some not-so-scary Halloween fun, don’t let the title of “Oswego Cemetery Walk” fool you. Learn about the city’s history in this popular seasonal event.

Oswego Cemetery Walk

Oswego Township Cemetery, 503 Main St., Oswego

630-554-2999

www.littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org

An event 20 years in the running, this cemetery walk isn’t scary so much as spirited. Stories feature tales of long-buried residents who played instrumental roles in shaping the city. The 45-minute walks take place at various times from 5:30 to 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

This year’s script is a new one that promises to entertain.

“Our story includes scandals, love triangles and a duel to the death,” said Ashley Hartman, marketing supervisor with the Oswegoland Park District which partners with the Oswegoland Heritage Association to put on the offering. “The ghosts themselves are played by members of the Limelight Theatre Company, and it is a fun way to get the younger generation interested in history.”

Individuals are asked to pre-register online for this all-ages event.

Keller’s Farmstand

2500 Johnson Road, Oswego

630-219-8194

www.kellersfarmstand.com

The play area at Keller's Farmstand in Oswego. (Photo provided by Keller's Farmstand )

Keller’s Farmstand is a mainstay in the Oswego community, dating back five generations.

“It’s a working family farm.The people who work there are still Kellers, all of whom have the farm in their heritage and in their history,” said Valerie Budach who handles communications for the business, which also has locations in Naperville and Plainfield.

More than 10,000 apple trees line the grounds, with different varieties ripening at various times through late October. Those looking for a particular type of apple—varieties include the popular Pink Lady and Red Delicious as well as the delightfully named Ludacrisp—can sign up for alerts notifying them when a specific apple is ready for picking.

Weekends at Keller’s bring an abundance of family activities. A hit with visitors is the themed eight-acre corn maze which encompasses two observation decks as well as photo opportunities throughout its many twists and turns. Wagon rides, a kid’s play area complete with a pirate’s ship and the opportunity to see farm animals are also must-dos.

“Visitors can wander in and around the farm and around the pastures to watch the animals in their own environment,” Budach said.

Concessions include hamburgers and hotdogs, and Keller’s has a wide array of house-branded products such as apple cider donuts and specialty salsas. The establishment’s pumpkin patch is divided into two parts. In one, individuals can choose from pre-picked pumpkins, while in another more intrepid shoppers, equipped with a wheelbarrow, can select their pumpkin right off the vine.

Woody’s Orchard

3223 Creek Road, Plano

630-247-9302

www.woodysorchard.com

A prominent red barn and towering grain silo welcome visitors to this orchard, where 20 different kinds of apples abound. September and October bring about varieties like Scarlet Star, Braeburn and Winecrisp. An online guide shares profiles on each kind, including their taste and how best to use them. For instance the tart Gold Rush, which holds the distinction of the Illinois State apple and ripens in late October, is a great choice for apple pies and crisps.

In addition to its expansive orchard, Woody’s is open for pumpkin picking. And among its many attractions are apple cannons, where fruit becomes ammo for target practice, as well as an impressive miniature train tailor-made for pint-sized passengers, a corn maze, giant jumping pad and large obstacle course outfitted with ropes and climbing walls.

A farm store sells apples as well as an array of bakery items.

Heap’s Giant Pumpkin Farm

4853 US-52, Minooka www.heapsgiantpumpkinfarm.com 815-651-7288

Those with a particular penchant for pumpkins of all shapes and sizes would be wise to explore Heap’s this season. On 25 acres grow nearly 100 different types of pumpkins as well as gourds and squash. Also available for purchase are mums, straw bales, corn stalks and more.

Visitors can opt to explore a traditional corn maze but those with young kids may find the soybean maze more their speed. Considerably smaller in stature, the maze allows little ones to enter undaunted in their quest to journey out the other side.

Several other attractions include a fortress-themed play area, farm animals and a giant slide. Heap’s also offers family fun when the sun goes down with a moonlight hayride and flashlight maze. For those with something spookier in mind, there’s the haunted corn maze, which draws on the legend of a local farmer who went mad.

On weekends and Oct. 14, visitors can enjoy grilled items like pork burgers and bratwurst as well as confections that include caramel apples and pumpkin cookies.

Pumpkin Weekends at Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora 630-892-1550

www.blackberryfarm.info

Blackberry Farm will celebrate the season every Saturday and Sunday in October as well as Oct. 14. Visitors can enjoy the space’s petting zoo, large play area and train in addition to hay wagons—a favorite in fall. Select days will feature special highlights such as a bounce house and balloon artist.