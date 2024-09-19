Seneca Shipyard Days kicks off Sept. 19 with carnival, live music

A ferris wheel towers over the carnival during the 2023 Shipyard Days festival in Seneca. (Derek Barichello)

The Seneca Shipyard Days Festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 19, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 21.

Highlighting the festival, there will be a cruise night 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, with cars lining Main Street in the village’s downtown.

There also will be a carnival Thursday through Saturday provided by A & A Attractions. Armband sessions are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Armbands are $25 in advance and $28 at the box office. Buy wristbands in advance at Old National Bank, Peoples National Bank of Kewanee, Village of Seneca and Lisa Howe.

Go to facebook.com/shipyarddaysfestival for more information.

Entertainment schedule

Thursday, Sept. 19

6 to 9 p.m. River Road Trio

Friday, Sept. 20

5 to 8 p.m. Poke the Bear

9 a.m. to midnight Rockology Chicago

Saturday, Sept. 21

5 to 8 p.m. Alika Arlynn Band

9 p.m. to midnight All American Throwback