5 Things to Do: Seventh Annual ‘Include Me’ Gala, BatFest and more in Kane County

Locals gather to trick-or-treat at BatFest last year in Batavia. BatFest will return from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Batavia and at Peg Bond Center, 151 Island Ave. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Seventh Annual “Include Me” Gala: The Autism Hero Project will host its Seventh Annual “Include Me” Gala from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Royal Fox Country Club, 4405 Royal and Ancient Drive, St. Charles. The gala aims to celebrate diversity, inclusion and community. It offers dinner, an open bar, entertainment, raffles and silent auction. At 5 p.m., registration, networking and dancing take place, complemented by cocktails and a DJ. Guests also have the opportunity to start bidding in the auction and purchase raffle tickets. At 7 p.m., welcoming remarks and dinner service with wine begin. At 8 p.m., the program and award ceremony take place. At 8:30 p.m., dessert and coffee will be served. Dancing and bidding follow at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $250. For more information, visit bit.ly/47qnHZx.

2. Brews for Big Hearts of the Fox Valley – Fundraiser Event: From noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Riverlands Brewing Company will host a fundraiser for Big Hearts of the Fox Valley. There will be brews, food, live music by Tim Swann and stein-holding competitions. Tickets cost $30, which includes a donation to the nonprofit and the first beverage free. Bellies Food Truck will be onsite. Riverlands is located at 1860 Dean St., St. Charles. For more information, visit riverlandsbrewing.com.

3. The 31st Annual Fall Classic All Wheel Car Show: From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, the Elburn Lions will present their 31st Annual Fall Classic All Wheel Car Show at Elburn Lions Park, 500 Filmore St. Doughnuts and coffee will be available in the morning, and the event offers concessions, DJ music by Dave Palmer of 3D Sound C, photography by Kruz’n Fotoz, a cash bar and 50/50 raffle, sports available for viewing in the clubhouse and 300 to 400 cars and motorcycles on display. Spectator admission is free, while pre-registration for the car show costs $15 or $20 at the gate. Vehicle entry will include free chili. For more information, visit elburnlions.com/car-show.

4. Halloween Party at Weathered Ways: From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, the Rising Lights Project will throw a Halloween Party at Weathered Ways Farm in Geneva. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be snacks, games, a hay ride and bonfire. Tickets to the party cost $5. Weathered Ways is located at 39W270 Keslinger Road. For more information, visit risinglightsproject.org/events/halloween-party-weathered-ways.

5. BatFest: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Batavia’s BatFest will unfold at Peg Bond Center, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. It highlights downtown trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to noon, the Batavia Farmers’ Market and Bat-Booths offering games and other fun activities. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/batfest-2.

