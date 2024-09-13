Remington’s Gastropub keeps it fresh in Malta

Remington's Gastropub is nestled in the heart of Malta. (Photo provided by Jordyn Stevens Photography)

The husband-and-wife team of Curt and Kristen Catencamp, two Marine Corps veterans, are the creative force behind Remington’s Gastropub, celebrating its eighth anniversary this September in Malta.

“We are a small, veteran-owned business and appreciate the support we receive by patrons, the Malta community, and especially the friendships we’ve created just because of this small-town pub,” Kristen Catencamp said in an email.

The gastropub sports an appealing menu, and she cites some of its popular dishes: the shrimp tacos, rib-eye sandwich, chicken and waffles (with chipotle maple syrup and sweet potato fries) and the burgers, featuring locally sourced, half-pound Angus patties. A favorite is The Remington’s Burger, with smoked cheddar, beer-battered onion rings, fresh jalapeños, the pub’s secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a pretzel roll.

A hit condiment is the house-made ranch dressing served with beer-battered cheese curds, the dressing available as a popular to-go item along with homemade coleslaw for people’s home supply, she said.

“Our craft beer on tap changes every week, so there is always something new to try,” Kristen Catencamp said. “[The] Remington’s food menu changes every season. Although our fan-favorites remain on the menu, we do try to incorporate a couple new seasonal, but simple items with a trendy twist.”

Among the dishes highlighted as new on the menu is the feta flatbread, starring house-made whipped feta spread over crispy naan and topped with sashimi-grade salmon, chopped organic greens, slow-roasted tomatoes and green onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze and Greek vinaigrette.

Some of the featured items include crab cake sliders and the mac-n-cheese made with a quartet of cheeses and a bit of beer.

The Wisconsin-style Friday night fish fry is served year-round, offering hand-battered fish or a grilled option, and a choice of perch, haddock or cod.

What draws fans back to the pub?

“If you ask our local patrons, they love Remington’s because it’s a very relaxed atmosphere, [it’s] rare to see an unfamiliar face, and our food and service are excellent,” Kristen Catencamp said. “If you ask first-time patrons, they feel welcomed and enjoy our simple but quality food offered.”

Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to close, the pub offers half-off wine and craft beer. Located at 102 S. Third St. in Malta, Remington’s Gastropub is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m.; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, kitchen closing at 10 p.m.; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

To learn more, call 815-825-2794 or visit www.remingtonsmalta.com.