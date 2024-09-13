5 things to do in DeKalb County: Sycamore Chalk Walk, Pink Floyd Tribute band and more

The Downtown Sycamore Chalk Walk is coming up, and the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce invites artists of all skill levels to participate on Saturday, Sept. 14. (Photo provided by Ashlee Weaver)

This weekend

1. Downtown Sycamore Chalk Walk: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Sycamore. The inaugural chalkwalk is hosted by Discover Sycamore and will feature a vibrant and colorful way to celebrate the community. Highlights include an art competition, food trucks and vendors, a children section and more. For information, visit discoversycamore.com.

2. Enjoy Eclipse, a Pink Floyd tribute band: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave., Genoa. A Rolling Stones tribute band Beggars Banquet plays at 6:30 p.m. For information, visit thewarehouseonpark.com/events-1.

3. Take in a performance by Doug Church: “The True Voice of Elvis”: Show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. For information, visit sandwichoperahouse.org.

This month

4. Come out to see the musical “Rent”: The show runs from Sept. 19 through Sept. 29 at the State Coach Players theater, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. The classic Broadway rock musical written by Jonathan Larson will be directed by Cortney Jo Newby. The show contains explicit material. For information and tickets, visit stagecoachplayers.com.

5. Fall Fest at Blumen Gardens: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 403 Edward St., Sycamore. Get in on some seasonal fun and enjoy some local vendor shopping, live music and food. The event features cocktails, food trucks, an artisan market, face-painting, a petting zoo and more. For information, visit www.blumengardens.com/upcoming-events.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar also are printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.