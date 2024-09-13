5 Things to Do: Celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Woodstock and other weekend events in McHenry County

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Oktoberfest weekend: Enjoy a weekend of Oktoberfest celebrations Friday through Sunday at Cafe 20 in Marengo. The restaurant, located at 756 E. Grant Highway, will have live music, German-inspired foods, beer and activities for its 17th annual Oktoberfest. Wear your best German attire Friday for discounted admission while Keith Zweifel and Stateline Playboy perform. Saturday will be “Marengo’s largest dance party,” and Sunday will be family day, with a performance from The Amazing Mike Experience. Friday and Saturday will have a $5 cover. More details on Oktoberfest can be found at Cafe 20′s website: cafe20marengo.com/special-events.

Touch a truck: Get up close with trucks and specialized vehicles at the McHenry Township Road District’s Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Albert A. Adams Park in Johnsburg, 3707 N. Richmond Road. Enter at Route 31 and Johnsburg Road for the free event to see and learn about various vehicles used by professionals in all kinds of fields. Kids young and old can touch, honk and climb on displayed firetrucks, tractors, public safety equipment and more. More information can be found about the McHenry Township Touch-a-Truck event here: mchenrytownship.com/road-district/touch-a-truck.

Walk for wine: Join in on the Richmond Fall Wine Walk starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Steven’s Park, located at 10214 Main St., Richmond. Sample more than 40 wines and take home a complementary bottle while strolling through Richmond. Explore, eat and shop at local businesses including Anderson’s Candy Shop, The Hideaway Inn, The Glass Smith and Olive Black Lounge. Each business will have wines to sample along with a snack. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the event. Find more details about and buy tickets for Richmond’s Fall Wine Walk here: bit.ly/RichmondWineWalk2024.

Mexican Independence Day: Celebrate Mexican Independence Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on the historic Woodstock Square. The free celebration will have live music, dance performances, kids’ activities, a bounce house, a mechanical bull, food trucks and a vendor fair. Enjoy a horse parade along with live musical performances including Mariachi Internacional de Oro and Banda Eskandalozza. Find more details about Woodstock’s Mexican Independence Day event here: woodstockilchamber.com/mexican-independence-day-celebration.

Crystal Lake block party: Gather at Crystal Lake Brewing for the Crystal Lake Block Party from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The event, located at 150 N. Main St., will be packed with live music and food. Enjoy live performances by Kenny Live and Cap’n Funk. Fill up on food from Cantina 52, Georgio’s Pizzeria and Duke’s Alehouse and Kitchen. Tickets are $20, and children 14 and younger are free. The first 150 tickets bought will receive a free cowboy hat. Check out more information and buy tickets to the Crystal Lake Block Party here: clchamber.com/block-party.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.