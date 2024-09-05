5 Things to Do: Shop Art on the Fox in Algonquin and celebrate World Peace Day in Woodstock

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Art on the Fox: Get artsy at Art on the Fox 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along Main Street in downtown Algonquin. The free admission event will have 75 vendors selling original artwork including paintings, woodwork and jewelry. Take part in face painting and live painting classes and stop by the kids’ zone for crafts and games. Enjoy live music and fill up on food and drinks at one of the downtown restaurants. Check out more details on Art on the Fox here: amdurproductions.com/event/art-on-the-fox-algonquin.

Get lost in a corn maze: The Richardson Adventure Farm opens its “worlds largest corn maze” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the farm, located at 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. This year’s 28-acre maze theme is agriculture icon John Deere. The farm will be packed with fall-friendly events including pedal karts, jumping pillows, giant slides, a train ride, a carousel, 50-foot viewing tower and a wine bar. Tickets range from $20 to $30. Find more details at the Richardson Adventure Farm website: richardsonadventurefarm.com.

World Peace Day: Join in on a day of joy and community spirit during the World Peace Day event from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Woodstock Square, 162 W. Van Buren St. The Unity Spiritual Center and Off Square Music will host the free, family-friendly event filled with inspirational speakers, live music, food trucks and vendors. Speakers include the Woodstock mayor, fire department and various faith communities. Listen to poem recitals while drawing inspirational messages with chalk on the sidewalks. More information on Woodstock’s World Peace Day observance can be found here: bit.ly/WoodstockPeaceDay.

Honky-tonk: Put on your dancing shoes for the K Punk Honky Tonk farm line dance at 7 p.m. Saturday at K.P. Acres in Marengo, located at 1317 Hawthorn Road. Dance to country music from the 80s and 90s along with today’s hits, southern rock favorites and a special tribute to Toby Keith. Enjoy line and couples dancing at the 30-acre picturesque farm. Tickets are $10. Visit K.P. Acres’ Facebook page for more on the Punk Honky Tonk event: facebook.com/KPACRES.

Scholarship car show: The 25th annual Lakemoor Charity Car Show will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Morrison Park, located at 233 Route 120, Lakemoor. Over 75 awards will be given to cars in categories like best in show, best paint and best engine. Enjoy live music, raffles and food and drinks. The first 100 cars will get a special 25th anniversary dash plaque giveaway. All proceeds go to the Lakemoor Scholarship Fund. Registration is $20 per car. Find more details on the Lakemoor Charity Car Show here: lakemoorscholarshipfund.com/car-show.html.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/.