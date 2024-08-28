Del Dotto showcases best in Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon

The three family wineries are named Historic Del Dotto, Del Dotto Estate and Piazza Del Dotto. Pictured is the main room of the Piazza cave. (Photo provided by Del Dotto Estate Winery & Caves)

There are three important things Dave Del Dotto focused on in real estate.

In the 1980s, Del Dotto was an author and creator of infomercials on how to make money in real estate. His retirement business was to start an eponymous winery in California’s Napa Valley.

“It’s all about location, location, location in real estate,” said his daughter, Desiree Del Dotto. “It’s the same thing in wine. Napa has a wonderful reputation – it’s made up of all these amazing AVAs. They can be just 10 acres apart, yet so different. Dad was one of the founders of infomercials, and has a very interesting story. He’s written 12 or 13 books and cassette tapes from the 1980s on how to buy and make money in real estate.”

The winery also was started as a way to keep the family together.

Both Desiree, 42, and her brother, Giovanni, 40, are part of the day-to-day operations team of the three family wineries: Historic Del Dotto, Del Dotto Estate and Piazza Del Dotto.

The three family wineries are named Historic Del Dotto, Del Dotto Estate and Piazza Del Dotto. Pictured is an Estate cave. (Photo provided by Del Dotto Estate Winery & Caves)

“I just had lunch with my parents, and we have things to talk about,” Desiree Del Dotto said. “I wonder if we didn’t have the winery, would we have a lot to talk about? We are from a different generation. But, the business keeps us close-knit.”

The three family wineries are named Historic Del Dotto, Del Dotto Estate and Piazza Del Dotto. Pictured is an entrance to the Piazza cave. (Photo provided by Del Dotto Estate Winery & Caves)

And, this close family has turned out delicious wines. They are focused, fruit-forward, yet balanced with striking acidity and tannins that nicely frame the flavors. A showcase for the best Napa Valley has to offer in cabernet sauvignon.

The three family wineries are named Historic Del Dotto, Del Dotto Estate and Piazza Del Dotto. (Photo provided by Del Dotto Estate Winery & Caves)

“We make wine with beautiful fruit,” Del Dotto said. “They are bold wines. But, they don’t lose the different characteristics of the sites.”

A serious wine with the quintessential Napa Valley flavor profile is the Piazza Del Dotto Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($250). There was black fruit, cherry, currant, sage, rosemary, thyme and mountain brush aromas on the nose. An elegant mouthfeel was silky due to the wine’s well-integrated tannins and acidic nature. There were flavors of black cherry and loamy earth on a long-lasting persistent finish.

The Del Dotto Caves Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 ($95) is the front door to the winery, the one that gets people interested. It left a striking impression. There’s milk chocolate, cherry liquor, cassis, currant, and the wine is fresh and juicy. It’s easy to fall in love with this wine.

The three family wineries are named Historic Del Dotto, Del Dotto Estate and Piazza Del Dotto. Pictured is the Piazza Del Dotto long cave. (Photo provided by Del Dotto Estate Winery & Caves)

“Dad refers to what we do as liquid art,” Del Dotto said. “That’s what’s cool about wine. Every year is different, and that’s what makes it interesting for me.”

• James Nokes has been tasting, touring and collecting in the wine world for several years. Email him at jamesnokes25@yahoo.com.

THE GENEROUS POUR

The Capital Grille went all out for the 16th anniversary of The Generous Pour.

“Elevations: The Nature of Wine,” which runs now through Sept. 1, is a grand tour of California’s growing regions. Diners can purchase the flight of seven wines from California’s diverse terroir when they enjoy a dinner entree.

“At The Capital Grille, we believe that enjoying a glass of wine with dinner is one of life’s simplest pleasures,” said Amanda Camp, managing partner at The Capital Grille in Schaumburg. “Now in its 16th year, The Generous Pour’s wine lineup was curated to take guests on a trip through California’s cru vineyards as they encompass the most incredible coastal growing regions of Alexander Valley, Sonoma Coast, Anderson Valley, Monterey, Santa Maria Valley and Sta. Rita Hills.”

The star of an impressive lineup is the Brewer-Clifton “Cellar Selection” Chardonnay. Visionary Sta. Rita Hills winemaker Greg Brewer crafted 37 barrels for The Generous Pour. It’s a treat to have an exclusive from, what I consider, the finest growing region for chardonnay in the country, also made by a legendary winemaker.

“The entirety of my 33-year career has been devoted to the Sta. Rita Hills, which has ultimately become not only my professional but also personal identity,” Brewer said. “Much like the dynamics within an ideal relationship, the one I cherish here hinges on vulnerability, intimacy, transparency and trust. We have patiently and carefully groomed our four estate vineyards over the past 20 years, all of which convey the lemon, lime and salt voice of the nearby cold Pacific Ocean and the marine soils of that provenance. I was thrilled to be able to collaborate with The Capital Grille’s incredible team on The Generous Pour selection from the 2023 harvest. The process was motivated by and driven by them, as I simply presented 12 specific barrel lots representing every parcel and clone of chardonnay that we farm.”

From Mendocino comes the Copain Rosé of pinot noir. Veteran Sonoma producer Matanzas Creek checked in with its sauvignon blanc, which consistently has a floral lift that mingles with citrus and pear flavors. Sonoma’s Hartford Court knows how to tame its Russian River Valley pinot noir as it always is bold yet has an elegant flavor profile.

Also from Sonoma, the Bootleg “Prequel” Red Blend is a reliably electric blend that gives syrah a series of intriguing playmates. Mendocino’s Edmeades Zinfandel wants to be paired with a lunchtime favorite – The Grille’s Signature Cheeseburger – a blend of short rib, chuck and brisket.

Steaks at The Capital Grille are as finely procured as the wine list, and from Alexander Valley in Sonoma, Legacy Red Wine would shine with a marbled rib-eye.