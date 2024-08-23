Tonica Fest set Aug. 23-24

Tonica’s annual celebration is set Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, featuring activities for all ages.

The fun will begin at 4 p.m. Friday with the free community event at Tonica Town Park. There will be inflatables 4 to 7 p.m.; face painting 4 to 7 p.m.; hair tinsel by Sarah Patyk at 4 p.m.; a dance party 4 to 8 p.m. under the shelter; and a movie in the park at 8:30 p.m. Concessions will be open all day and night for food and drinks. There will be glow sticks available for purchase.

The community event will coincide with the Jeep Show from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Aces and Eights, 103 S. La Salle St. There will be drink specials, food specials and live music. Shoot The Rail will perform featuring Chris Farrell and Garrett Arwood.

The next morning will kick off at 8 a.m. with the second annual Folty 5k, followed by the kids fun run just an hour later.

The Tonica Cruise-In is scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the village’s downtown. There will be live music, a beer garden, food and family activities. All proceeds are donated to the Tonica Fire Department. There is a $10 entry fee for cruise participants.