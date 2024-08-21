5 Things to Do: Scarecrow Weekend, comedy shows and more in Kane County

Four-year-old Ferin McKinley of St. Charles scurries past a row of scarecrows with his jack-o'-lantern balloon during a previous Scarecrow Weekend in St. Charles. The 2024 Scarecrow Weekend returns from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Pete Lee at The Comedy Vault: At 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23 and 24, Pete Lee will be at The Comedy Vault in Batavia. Lee is known for multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” as well as posting comedy clips on social media. For 7 p.m. showtimes, doors open at 6 p.m., and for 9:30 p.m. showtimes, doors open at 9 p.m. Attendees should check in at the box office 30 minutes before the performance. This is a show for ages 21 and older, and there is a two-item minimum purchase per attendee. General admission tickets cost $25. The Comedy Vault is at 18 E. Wilson St. For information, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com/events/93658.

2. Alpaca Lunch and Sunflower Shore: From 1 to 3 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, there will be two separate painting sessions at Pinot’s Palette, 3823 E. Main St., St. Charles. The first event from 1 to 3 p.m. is titled Alpaca Lunch, a painting session in which the subject will be an alpaca. The second session is Sunflower Shore, and participants will paint sunflowers on a beach. Alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase at each session for guests ages 21 and older with ID. The sessions are for ages 8 and older. Tickets cost $42. For information, visit pinotspalette.com/stcharles.

3. Stryper – 40th Anniversary Tour: Christian rock and metal band Stryper will bring its 40-year anniversary tour to the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Band members are Michael Sweet (lead vocals and guitar), his brother, drummer Robert Sweet, guitarist Oz Fox and newest member and bassist Perry Richardson, formerly a member of Firehouse. Ticket prices range from $49 to $79 depending on seating. For information, visit arcadalive.com/event/stryper-40th-anniversary-tour.

4. Harvest Hustle 5K and Kids Mile: The Geneva Park District will present the Harvest Hustle 5K and Kids Mile on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m., the kids mile will start at 10:15 a.m. and the Harvest Hustle 5K at 10:45 a.m. Refreshments will be provided after the race, and participants will get a ticket for a free meal, with beer for ages 21 and older. Registration is required. Race fees range from $24 to $45. Attendees can pick up their race packet, bib and race shirt from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 19 and 20, at the Stephen Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. For information, visit genevaparks.org/special-events/harvest-hustle-5k.

5. Scarecrow Weekend: From noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Scarecrow Weekend will take place in downtown St. Charles. More than 110 scarecrows will be scattered around the town, and visitors can vote on their favorite. A Family Zone will offer live entertainment and family activities, while an Activity Zone provides photo opportunities, Scarecrow-to-Go and more. Another highlight will be the Autumn on the Fox Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. For information, visit scarecrowfest.com.

